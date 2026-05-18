Vaibhav Sooryavanshi said to be India-ready, yet BCCI left wrestling with selection dilemma: ‘Try him only if…’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s fearless IPL 2026 campaign has intensified calls for an India debut. And why not? Especially when a 15-year-old is sending world-class bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood and Kagiso Rabada on a leather hunt this season. Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi watches a performance of artist Himesh Reshammiya during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match (PTI)

Like many observers, former India pacer Mohit Sharma believes Sooryavanshi is already ready for the biggest stage. But amid growing pressure on the BCCI to fast-track the teenager into the senior setup, Mohit subtly pointed towards a fresh selection dilemma.

If his IPL heroics pushed him into contention for a senior India call-up, the recent India A selection for the tri-series in Sri Lanka beginning June 9 all but confirmed that the dream moment is no longer far away. Sooryavanshi has already lit up IPL 2026 with 486 runs in 12 innings at a staggering strike rate of 237.78, including a century.

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With the India A call-up, the BCCI made it clear that they view Sooryavanshi as a serious long-term prospect and want to test him in the pathway setup before handing him an India cap.

Speaking to SportsBoom, Mohit echoed the growing consensus around the teenager, declaring him India-ready, but insisted the selectors should only move ahead if there is a genuine opening in the playing XI.

“Of course, he should play for India. Why not? What do you need to play for your country? You need to perform against top players and top teams, which he is already doing in the IPL. Now, it comes down to team combinations and how the team thinks. If we are talking about whether he is ready or not, I would say try him out if there is a spot,” he said.

India, however, are hardly short of opening options. Apart from the existing trio of Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan — all part of the 2026 T20 World Cup-winning squad — the selectors also have Shubman Gill in contention.

Gill, who was previously part of India’s World Cup setup as vice-captain, has rediscovered form this IPL season, scoring 552 runs in 12 innings and standing just three runs away from the Orange Cap.

India also have Yashasvi Jaiswal, who remained among the fringe options during the last World Cup cycle, and the in-form Sai Sudharsan, currently the leading run-scorer of IPL 2026 with 554 runs in 13 innings.

Mohit, an IPL veteran with 134 wickets in 120 appearances, also broke down Sooryavanshi’s fearless batting approach this season.

“If you see Abhishek Sharma, he also plays an aggressive brand of cricket. Earlier, it was about power and range-hitting; now, there is a lot of focus on technique and timing. It is great for the current generation, led by players like Abhishek and Ishan Kishan,” he added.

The former India pacer, who represented the country in 26 ODIs including the 2015 World Cup, admitted he is relieved to have retired from the IPL — otherwise he too might have ended up on the receiving end of Sooryavanshi’s assault.

“Not just batting, but smashing all top fast bowlers. He will learn and evolve with time. Currently, he is only playing one style and format. With his talent, I am sure he will go a long way,” he said before adding with a laugh: “I am happy I have retired, or else I would have been smashed too.”