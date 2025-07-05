Vaibhav Suryavanshi bats 'like Yuvraj Singh on steroids', smashes 52-ball century vs England after Edgbaston trip

India U19 opening batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi continues to go hell for leather in the Youth series against England U19, and even the fourth ODI of the five-match series saw some real carnage at the hands of the southpaw. The 14-year-old has been in some fine form in the ongoing series, and as a result, he continues to make merry. In the fourth ODI on Saturday at Worcester, Suryavanshi was at his absolute best as he sent the England bowlers on a leather hunt. Suryavanshi eventually brought up his century off 52 balls, including 10 fours and 7 sixes. Vaibhav Suryavanshi carnage continues in the Youth series against England. (Screengrab - ECB)

After bringing up the landmark, the teen sensation pumped his hands in the air. He removed his helmet, gave it a kiss and soaked in all the applause from the crowd. Suryavanshi was eventually dismissed for 143 off 78 balls. His innings was studded with 13 fours and 10 sixes. He was sent back to the pavilion by Ben Mayes.

During the course of this knock, Suryavanshi also registered the fastest century in Men's Youth ODIs, breaking the record of Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam as the latter had completed his century off 53 balls.

The youngster made his intentions known from the get-go, and the hosts had no answers to stop his onslaught. Be it seamers or spinners, Suryavanshi did not spare anyone, leaving England shell-shocked.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was initially slow off the blocks as he looked to get used to the conditions in Worcester. However, after getting his eye, carnage unfolded as the southpaw hit the ball all around the park.

The left-hander lost his opening partner, Ayush Mhatre (5), in the fourth over off the bowling of James Minto. However, Suryavanshi was then joined by Vihaan Malhotra in the middle. The youngster took over the role of being the aggressor as Vihaan played second fiddle, having the best seat possible at the non-striker's end to watch the onslaught.

During his onslaught, the commentator on air remarked, “Vaibhav Suryavanshi is like Yuvraj Singh on steroids.” The broadcasters could not stop raving about the youngster's exploits.

“I don't think I have seen better ball-striking than this in England. This guy is a genius,” he added.

Suryavanshi has been in remarkable form in the ongoing series. Heading into the fourth ODI, the left-hander had already registered scores of 48, 45 and 86. After missing out on a half-century in the first two ODIs, Suryavanshi registered the milestone in the third ODI, and his knock helped the visitors gain a 2-1 lead.

Earlier this week, Suryavanshi and the rest of the India U19 team watched the second day of the second Test between India and England at Edgbaston. The youngster saw Shubman Gill's double century up close.

Suryavanshi shines in IPL

Vaibhav Suryavanshi became a household name through his blitz in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season for the Rajasthan Royals. He announced his arrival on the big stage with a 101-run knock off just 38 balls against the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans.

The young sensation took down Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, and Prasidh Krishna as the Rajasthan Royals registered a sensational win while chasing at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

With this ton in the IPL, Suryavanshi became the youngest-ever centurion in T20 cricket. He was picked up at the mega auction when he was just 13 years old, becoming the youngest to earn an IPL paycheque. He was picked up by the franchise for INR 1.10 crore.

Before his showing in the IPL, Suryavanshi had smashed a 58-ball century in a four-day game against Australia Under-19. He was also part of the playing XI of the team which reached the final of the Under-19 Asia Cup in 2024. In the tournament, he scored 176 runs at an average of 44.