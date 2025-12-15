Vaibhav Suryavanshi receives open challenge from Malaysia team ahead of U-19 Asia Cup match: 'Will trap him’

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the toast of the town after the remarkable 2025 he has had, scoring runs for fun all over the world. The 14-year-old, who made a name for himself in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Rajasthan Royals, is now hammering the international bowlers all around the park in the Youth Games. Recently, he smashed 171 runs off 95 balls against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the U19 Asia Cup, setting a record for the most maximums (14) in a single innings of a Youth ODI. However, the left-hander failed to get going against Pakistan, scoring just five runs. All eyes will once again be on teen prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi. (BCCI)

The youngster will now be aiming to put the misstep against Pakistan behind him as India gear up to face Malaysia in their final group stage fixture. However, ahead of the match, Malaysia captain Deeaz Patro exuded confidence in his own bowlers, saying they would enter the clash with a set plan and aim to “trap” Suryavanshi, rather than let him go berserk.

Ever since smashing the fastest century by an Indian in the IPL, Suryavanshi gained experience playing in English and Australian conditions, with the youngster coming out on top more often than not.

However, Patro believes that his side will do whatever is required to keep Suryavanshi in check.

“Vaibhav Suryavanshi is a rising star, but we have planned strategies to trap him using our best bowlers. We’re really excited to play against India, and our bowlers will have to perform at their best while setting fields to contain him,” Malaysia captain Patro told TimesofIndia.com.

"We’ve been doing a lot of high-intensity training to prepare for this tournament. Playing here means a lot to us,” he added.

India's phenomenal start to the U19 Asia Cup

The Ayush Mhatre-led India began the U19 Asia Cup in style, winning the opening two matches against the UAE and Pakistan. The side has already qualified for the semifinals, and it remains to be seen which team will come up against the Indian juggernaut.

Despite India's comprehensive wins in the first two matches, Malaysia's captain remains confident in his team, saying they can give the opponent a run for their money come the big match day.

"This year, I captained Malaysia Under-16 and now lead the Under-19 team. I couldn’t have done this without my parents. My mom has been taking me to training every day for the past 10 years,” Deeaz said.

“I admire David Warner’s aggression on the field. He’s my idol, and I chose jersey number 31 to honour him,” the Malaysia skipper added.