Vaibhav Suryavanshi's dismissal triggers wild celebration; Pakistan pacer all pumped up, mentor Sarfaraz Ahmed applauds

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was riding on a high after scoring 171 runs off 95 balls against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), hence it is no surprise that all eyes were on the left-hander in the marquee fixture against Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup on Sunday. However, the 14-year-old failed to get going, as he was dismissed for just five runs, having lasted only six balls in the middle. The southpaw was sent back to the pavilion by Mohammad Sayyam, and there was disappointment written all over the youngster's face. Vaibhav Suryavanshi managed just five runs against Pakistan U19(Screengrabs - SonyLiv)

As soon as Suryavanshi was dismissed in the 4th over of the innings, wild celebrations erupted within the Pakistan camp, and the pacer's happiness knew no bounds. Sayyam bowled a slower delivery, and Suryavanshi only managed to chip it right back to the bowler. The left-hander paid the price for playing with hard hands.

As soon as Suryavanshi started to make his way back to the pavilion, Sayyam erupted in a wild celebration, and he was swarmed by his teammates. The upbeat mood was even witnessed within the Pakistani dugout as coaches understood the significance of dismissing the man in form.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Pakistan's Under-19 mentor and former Champions Trophy-winning captain, was also seen celebrating the breakthrough with visible enthusiasm.

India bowled out for 240

Ayush Mhatre-led India managed just 240 runs on the board in the 49-overs-per-side contest after being asked to bat first. A total of two overs were deducted from the match after rain played spoilsport right at the start.

The toss had to be delayed by half an hour as rain halted the proceedings. For India, Kerala's Aaron George top-scored with a knock of 85 off 88 balls with the help of 12 boundaries and one six. Skipper Mhatre also chipped in with an innings of 38 off 25 balls.

At one stage, it seemed India would struggle to surpass the 200-run mark but in the end, Kanishk Chouhan played a cameo of 46, helping the side post 240 runs on the board.

For Pakistan, Sayyam and Abdul Subhan returned with three wickets each while Niqab Shafiq returned with two scalps.