India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Under-19 Asia Cup 2025: On-fire Vaibhav Suryavanshi places rivals next on his hit-list
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Under-19 Asia Cup 2025: Fresh off scoring a special 171 in 95 deliveries during India U-19's tournament opener against UAE, upnext for Vaibhav Suryavanshi and the U-19 squad are arch-rivals Pakistan in a battle for supremacy in their Asia Cup group.
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Under-19 Asia Cup 2025: India couldn't have asked for a better start to the Asia Cup U-19 campaign in Dubai than the one Vaibhav Suryavanshi gave them on Friday. On the back of his 95-ball 171, India broke all sorts of records as they put up the highest ever score in an Asia Cup U-19 game, becoming the first team to surpass the 400 mark as they scored 433/6 in an all-round batting effort – despite captain and opener Ayush Mhatre falling early and missing out....Read More
A 234-run victory showcased that the talent is there, and rare is the tournament in this era of cricket that any Indian team enters without at least an outside chance of winning the whole thing. But up next are the neighbours and the arch-rivals, a team against whom none of that matters: as their absolutely thumbing 297 run victory over Malaysia after bowling them out for 48 shows, they aren't here to mess around either.
Suryavanshi will once again be key: if he performs the way he has shown himself to be capable of performing at any level in world cricket, India will look basically unbeatable. If not, it comes down to all of his teammates to pick up the slack and to showcase their own talents – especially with IPL and senior scouts watching on with interest and making detailed notes.
First place in the group is on the line with this result, but as always, so is a lot of pride. A big secondary talking point is whether the two young teams will continue the cold-shoulder war being run by the senior teams, or whether recent directives might see an olive branch being extended – a directive being awaited from the powers that be.
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Under-19 Asia Cup 2025: But the headlines rightly belong to Suryavanshi
It's actually a little ridiculous: a 14 year old boy showcasing this kind of power and consistency in his hitting, against opponents who are invariably older than he is. 14 sixes in his knock on Friday, as he showed that there is no boundary in the world of cricket too big for him. What a truly insane statement to make for someone of his age, but that's just the kind of hitting quality he has displayed in his extremely young career thus far. Long may it continue.
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Under-19 Asia Cup 2025: IND enter after 433/6 batting showcase
Vaibhav Suryavanshi's 171 off just 95 deliveries was the headliner in an Indian batting performance in the tournament opener that saw almost every batter stand up and play the perfect sort of knock given what the situation demanded. There was naturally a quality gulf, but nevertheless, execution was spot-on from India's colts in a record performance vs UAE.
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Under-19 Asia Cup 2025: HELLO AND WELCOME!
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Under-19 Asia Cup 2025: India's U-19 squad is all about Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his insane talent at any level, but against the arch-rivals, everything comes into focus just that little more sharply. A big match lying ahead of us, stay tuned!