India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Under-19 Asia Cup 2025: On-fire Vaibhav Suryavanshi places rivals next on his hit-list

India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Under-19 Asia Cup 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi is India's star performer at the U-19 Asia Cup thus far.

India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Under-19 Asia Cup 2025: India couldn't have asked for a better start to the Asia Cup U-19 campaign in Dubai than the one Vaibhav Suryavanshi gave them on Friday. On the back of his 95-ball 171, India broke all sorts of records as they put up the highest ever score in an Asia Cup U-19 game, becoming the first team to surpass the 400 mark as they scored 433/6 in an all-round batting effort – despite captain and opener Ayush Mhatre falling early and missing out. A 234-run victory showcased that the talent is there, and rare is the tournament in this era of cricket that any Indian team enters without at least an outside chance of winning the whole thing. But up next are the neighbours and the arch-rivals, a team against whom none of that matters: as their absolutely thumbing 297 run victory over Malaysia after bowling them out for 48 shows, they aren't here to mess around either. Suryavanshi will once again be key: if he performs the way he has shown himself to be capable of performing at any level in world cricket, India will look basically unbeatable. If not, it comes down to all of his teammates to pick up the slack and to showcase their own talents – especially with IPL and senior scouts watching on with interest and making detailed notes. First place in the group is on the line with this result, but as always, so is a lot of pride. A big secondary talking point is whether the two young teams will continue the cold-shoulder war being run by the senior teams, or whether recent directives might see an olive branch being extended – a directive being awaited from the powers that be. ...Read More

