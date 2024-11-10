Menu Explore
Varun Chakaravarthy equals Kuldeep Yadav's incredible feat with a stunning five-wicket haul vs SA in 2nd T20I

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 10, 2024 11:17 PM IST

Varun Chakaravarthy claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in T20Is, which included the crucial scalps of Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller.

Varun Chakaravarthy spun his web around the South African batters in an attempt to pull India back into the game from a tricky position in the 2nd T20I on Sunday. Varun shifted the momentum in India's favour with an incredible spell as he completed his maiden five-wicket haul, which included the crucial scalps of Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller. However, the Indian pacers failed to hold the nerves in the death overs as India lost the match by three wickets.

India's Varun Chakaravarthy celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen.(REUTERS)
The Tamil Nadu spinner once again turned out to be a trump card for Suryakumar Yadav as the Proteas batters failed to tackle him. He was disciplined with his line and length and took advantage of the assistance from the surface to trouble the opposition.

He finished the match with outstanding figures of 5/17 in his four-over spell and equalled the record of joint-best figures for an Indian spinner in T20Is. Earlier, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav also claimed 5/17 vs South Africa in Joburg during a T20I match in 2023. Meanwhile, it was the joint second-best figures against South Africa in T20Is behind former Pakistan paceman Umar Gul - 5/6.

In his final over of the spell, Varun turned the tide completely in India's favour with the big wickets of Klaasen (2) and Miller (0) on the first two deliveries.

Earlier, Proteas skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl in the second T20I of the four-match series.

India decided to stick with the same playing eleven from the series opener, while South Africa made one change, bringing in Reeza Hendricks in place of Patrick Kruger.

Indian batters struggle on bouncy track

Meanwhile, the Indian top-order suffered a collective meltdown against disciplined South African bowlers on a bouncy pitch, managing a way below par 124 for six in the second T20I.

Axar Patel (27) stabilised the innings with key partnerships, adding 30 runs with Tilak Varma (20) and 25 runs with Hardik Pandya. However, South Africa maintained control, picking up wickets at regular intervals.

Top-scorer Pandya (39) provided a late surge with a few big hits, helping India to a more respectable total.

Marco Jansen (1/25), Gerald Coetzee (1/25), Andile Simelane (1/20), Aiden Markram (1/4), and Nqabayomzi Peter (1/20) all contributed with wickets.

