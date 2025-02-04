Varun Chakaravarthy joins India ODI camp in Nagpur ahead of 1st England game; sparks Champions Trophy rumours

India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, on Tuesday, sparked Champions Trophy rumours after he was spotted in Nagpur during the team's training session at the VCA Stadium ahead of the opening ODI match of the three-game series against England. The ODI contest will get underway on Thursday, with the series being India's final preparatory event ahead of the Champions Trophy. India's Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel during a training session ahead of the first ODI cricket match against England, at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur(PTI)

Chakaravarthy did not make the ODI team for the series against England, not was he considered for a spot in the squad for the Champions Trophy. However, there were calls for his selection amid his performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last month, followed by an impressive show in the T20I series against England, where he picked up 14 wickets in five games to dominate England.

A Times of India report said that while BCCI has yet to issue an official confirmation on Chakaravarthy, it is yet to be seen if he has been added merely as a net bowler or will feature in the contest. The 33-year-old has yet to make his ODI debut for India. Overall, he has played 23 List A games for Tamil Nadu, picking 59 wickets at 21.15, with three five-wicket hauls, one of which was taken during the team's quarter-final against Rajasthan in the Vijay Hazare Trophy clash in Vadodara.

Ashwin backed Varun Chakaravarthy for Champions Trophy

India legend Ravichandran Ashwin, who recently retired from international cricket, has been among the few to back Chakaravarthy for the ICC tournament.

"We are all talking about whether he should have been there (Champions Trophy squad), I am thinking there is a chance he might be there," Ashwin said on his channel.

The former India spinner reckoned Chakaravarthy is likely to make the India squad with ICC having set February 11 as the deadline to lock in on the final squad list for the Champions Trophy.

"I have a feeling he might make it. There is a chance because all teams have named only a provisional squad. So, he might get picked. But, if you look at the existing squad, if a seamer goes out and Varun comes in, it will be an added spinner (five). I don't know who they would want to drop (if they think about getting Varun in). We will wait and see," he added.