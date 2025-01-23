Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘I'm a 7/10': Varun Chakaravarthy rates himself after player-of-the-match performance vs England: ‘Still work to do’

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 23, 2025 06:10 AM IST

Varun Chakaravarthy produced a solid performance, registering 3/23 in the 1st T20I in Kolkata, which helped India beat England by 7 wickets to take a 1-0 lead.

Even after a stellar performance that dismantled England in the first T20I, Varun Chakaravarthy humbly rated himself a modest 7 out of 10. The mystery spinner’s hunger to improve shone through after his Player of the Match-winning effort of 3/23 at Eden Gardens, a venue he knows intimately. “I’m still 7 on 10, still more work to do,” Chakaravarthy remarked after the game.

India's Varun Chakaravarthy celebrates after taking a wicket (REUTERS)
India's Varun Chakaravarthy celebrates after taking a wicket (REUTERS)

Chakaravarthy’s spell was a masterclass in exploiting conditions. With India bundling out England for a meager 132, the spinner, who represents the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, stood out by prioritising bounce over turn on a pitch that generally favors seamers.

“I am used to seeing such pitches in the IPL. I know that it is for the seamers, but I know there are certain lengths which are helpful for me. What I realised was I can't beat batsmen with a side-spin. The only way I can beat the batsmen is through bounce,” he explained.

The groundwork for Chakaravarthy’s success was laid by Arshdeep Singh, whose fiery spell of 2/17 removed England openers Ben Duckett and Phil Salt early. With a stable foundation to work from, Chakaravarthy began dismantling England’s middle order, starting with Harry Brook, who was caught for 17. Two balls later, he sent Liam Livingstone packing with a two-ball duck.

However, Chakaravarthy’s crowning moment came when he dismissed England skipper Jos Buttler, who had held the innings together with a defiant 68 off 44 balls. Attempting a pull shot, Buttler misjudged Chakaravarthy’s clever variation and was caught at deep square leg by Nitish Reddy.

Reflecting on the challenging final overs, Chakaravarthy said, “I am trying to keep it away from their arc, it was holding a bit. Every over, bowling in Eden is challenging. To bowl to batsmen like Jos and other guys is definitely challenging. The last over was very tricky and challenging, but by God's grace, I was successful.”

India cruise to easy win

England’s innings folded for a sub-par 132, a target India chased down with ease thanks to Abhishek Sharma’s blistering 79. While India now lead the series 1-0, Chakaravarthy’s remarkable consistency despite a significant break from India's last T20I (played in November last year) remains a key takeaway from the match, marking him as a crucial asset in India’s T20 plans.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On