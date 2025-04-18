Varun Chakaravarthy shocked by MI vs SRH no-ball controversy, claims ‘it should be…. What did the bowler do’

IPL 2025 is turning out to be an entertaining thriller with its countless controversies. This season, fans have been treated to the pitch controversy, where some teams have complained about not having a home advantage. The recent MI vs SRH clash on Thursday also had its fair share of drama as the match saw a controversial no-ball decision. Varun Chakaravarthy weighed in on SRH spinner Zeeshan Ansari's no-ball incident vs MI.(AP/PTI/ANI)

During the run-chase, MI opener Ryan Rickelton was controversially given not out under strange circumstances. It wasn’t due to an error by the bowler, but due to a technical mistake by SRH wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen.

Rickelton was at 21 off 18 balls during the 163-rum chase and was initially given out in the seventh over, as he faced spinner Zeeshan Ansari. But the third umpire intervened, and overturned the decision. Rickelton was called back from the boundary ropes as Klaasen had his gloves marginally ahead of the stumps when Zeeshan delivered the ball, which led to a strange no-ball decision based on technicality.

It turned out to be a key moment as Rickelton went on to get 31 off 23 balls in what was a low-scoring run-chase and MI eventually won by four wickets.

Varun Chakaravarthy disagrees with third umpire's decision in MI vs SRH no-ball controversy

Taking to X, KKR spinner Varun Chakaravarthy shared his observation on the incident and felt that a dead ball should have been given instead.

“If the keeper's gloves come in front of the stumps, it should be a dead ball and a warning to the keeper so that he doesn't do that again !!! Not a no ball and a free hit!! What did the bowler do”, he wrote.

He added, “Thinking out loud!! What do you all think???”

Chasing 163 runs, MI raced to 166/6 in 18.1 overs, as Tilak Varma (21*) remained unbeaten for the hosts at the Wankhede Stadium.

The result saw MI get their second win on the trot, and it looks they have managed to revive their campaign after a poor start. Jasprit Bumrah’s return from injury has also been pivotal and against SRH, he took a wicket in four overs, conceding only 21 runs.