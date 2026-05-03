Varun Chakaravarthy, the magician: KKR have won whenever their match-winner has delivered

Varun Chakaravarthy’s season for Kolkata Knight Riders has moved beyond a simple wickets-and-economy reading. After the latest match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the stronger question is not whether he has bowled well. The sharper question is whether KKR’s wins are being built around his impact. Varun Chakaravarthy during the SRH vs KKR match in IPL 2026. (AP)

The answer, through the latest SRH match, is yes.

KKR’s win over SRH gave the pattern another major data point. Hyderabad were 105/1 in 8.4 overs, with Travis Head making 61 off 28 and Ishan Kishan adding 42. From that position, SRH had the launchpad for a 190-plus total. Instead, they were bowled out for 165 in 19 overs, losing 9 wickets for 60 runs.

Varun finished with 4-0-36-3. The impact was spectacular. His wickets came in the phase that turned SRH’s innings from a platform into a collapse.

Varun’s impact in KKR wins is now massive In our impact model, prior to the latest SRH match, there was already a sharp split.

In KKR’s two wins prior to the SRH match, Varun had a combined final impact score of 384.58, averaging 192.29 per win. His bowling impact in those two wins was 106.18, averaging 53.09.

In KKR’s four losses, the contrast was severe. His combined final impact score was -14.48, averaging -3.62 per defeat. His bowling impact in those losses was -21.73, averaging -5.43.

That was already a clear result-linked profile. In wins, Varun was producing heavy positive value. In defeats, he was either neutral, damaging, or not creating enough wicket pressure.

The SRH match strengthens that split.

His Match 45 impact file gives him a final impact score of 130.69 and a bowling score of 33.49. The model classifies the performance as game-breaking elite, with a manual impact rating of 9.0. Among KKR players in the match file, only Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi finished above him on the final score. Varun was ahead of Sunil Narine, Kartik Tyagi, Rinku Singh and Cameron Green in final impact for the match.

After adding SRH, Varun’s impact in KKR wins becomes even more decisive. Across KKR’s three wins, his total final impact rises to 515.27, at an average of 171.76 per win. His bowling impact in wins rises to 139.67, averaging 46.56.

Against the losses, the gap is brutal. Wins: 171.76 average final impact. Losses: -3.62 average final impact. Wins: 46.56 average bowling impact. Losses: -5.43 average bowling impact.

That is not normal variation. That is a match-winner split.

The bowling numbers support the impact model The cricket numbers tell the same story.

In KKR's wins this season, including the SRH match, Varun Chakaravarthy has bowled 12 overs, conceded 83 runs, and taken 8 wickets. That gives him an economy of 6.92, an average of 10.38, and a strike rate of 9.00.

In KKR losses, he has bowled 13 overs, conceded 139 runs, and taken only 2 wickets. His economy in defeats is 10.69, his average is 69.50, and his strike rate is 39.00.

That is the clearest statistical separator in KKR’s season.

In wins, Varun takes a wicket every 9 balls. In losses, he takes one every 39 balls. In wins, he gives KKR middle-over damage. In losses, the opposition survives him and scores freely enough to leave KKR exposed.

This is why his aggregate season record does not tell the full story. His wickets are not evenly spread. They are clustered inside KKR’s wins.

He took 3/15 against the Rajasthan Royals. He took 2/33 against Lucknow Super Giants. He took 3/36 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. KKR have not won a completed match this season without Varun taking at least two wickets.

That is the biggest finding.

SRH match shows why impact matters beyond economy The SRH spell is useful because it prevents a lazy reading of Varun’s value.

A four-over spell for 36 runs can look ordinary if read only through economy. But the innings context changes the reading. SRH were 105/1 and scoring above 12 runs per over. Their collapse phase produced only 60 runs in 10.2 overs, at a rate of around 5.8 runs per over, with nine wickets falling.

Varun’s 3/36 belongs to that collapse. He did not deliver a low-run choke spell. He delivered a damage spell.

That is why the impact model gives him a final score of 130.69 and a game-breaking elite band. The model is not rewarding the economy alone. It is capturing the match situation, wicket value, and the innings shift. SRH did not merely slow down. They lost the structure of their innings.

For KKR, that changed the game from a possible chase of 190 or more into a target of 166. That is a direct match impact.

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Rinku Singh remains the strongest batting counter-case The biggest challenge to Varun’s “biggest match-winner” case still comes from Rinku Singh.

Rinku’s two earlier win contributions were massive. He made 53 not out off 34 balls against Rajasthan Royals and 87 not out off 52 balls against Lucknow Super Giants. Across those two wins, he scored 140 runs without being dismissed, at a strike rate of 162.79.

Those were not cosmetic runs. They were rescue innings. In both games, Rinku gave KKR either chase stability or a total worth defending.

But after the SRH match, Varun moves ahead on repeatability. Rinku has two direct batting win contributions. Varun now has three direct bowling win contributions. His spells have appeared in every KKR win.

That does not reduce Rinku’s value. It defines the hierarchy more cleanly. Rinku is KKR’s biggest batting match-winner. Varun is now the strongest overall match-winner candidate.

Verdict Varun Chakaravarthy is KKR’s biggest match-winner candidate this season because his impact has become the clearest difference between their wins and losses. In KKR's wins, he has 8 wickets in 12 overs. In KKR's losses, he has 2 wickets in 13 overs. His average moves from 10.38 in wins to 69.50 in losses. His strike rate moves from 9.00 to 39.00.

The impact model makes the same point with more force. After adding the SRH match, Varun’s average final impact in KKR wins is 171.76. In losses, it is -3.62. His average bowling impact in wins is 46.56. In losses, it is -5.43.

That is the profile of a result-swinger.

Rinku Singh remains KKR’s clearest batting match-winner. Sunil Narine remains their control pillar. Rahane and Raghuvanshi were central to the SRH win with the bat. Kartik Tyagi and Narine supported the SRH collapse with the ball.

But Varun’s case is now the strongest because he has left a major bowling impact in every KKR win. Against RR, he controlled the innings. Against LSG, he took wickets in a tight game. Against SRH, he helped turn 105/1 into 165 all out.

KKR have had several contributors this season. Varun has been the clearest result separator. When his wickets arrive, KKR win. When they do not, KKR’s season looks very different.