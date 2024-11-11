Varun Chakravarthy leaves SKY spellbound with incredible show in losing cause: ‘Getting a fifer, defending 125…’

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav was impressed with his bowlers, who put up a solid fightback in the second T20I despite a three-wicket loss against South Africa on Sunday. The skipper reserved big praise for spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who claimed his maiden five-wicket haul and pulled India back in the game. However, things didn't turn out well for the visitors as they lost hold of the match in the death overs. India's Varun Chakaravarthy and Suryakumar Yadav celebrate the dismissal of South Africa's Marco Jansen during the 2nd T20I.(ANI)

The 33-year-old spun his web around the Proteas batters and reduced them to 66 for 6 while chasing 125, but Tristan Stubbs (47*) and Gerald Coetzee (19*) took the hosts home in 19 overs.

The Indian captain said that Varun worked really hard on his game, and claiming a fifer in such a situation is an incredible feat for a bowler.

“In a T20 game someone getting a 5-fer defending 125 and in this situation, it's incredible. He worked really hard on his game and he has been waiting for this stage, and everyone enjoyed it. Brilliant performance from him,” Suryakumar said in the post-match presentation.

Meanwhile, the Indian batters struggled to get going on a tricky, bouncy surface and posted 126/4 in 20 overs. Axar Patel (27) stabilised the innings with key partnerships, adding 30 runs with Tilak Varma (20) and 25 runs with Hardik Pandya. However, South Africa maintained control, picking up wickets at regular intervals.

'You don't want to get 125 or 140': SKY

Surya admitted that 126/4 was not a par score on the surface but he was elated with the bowlers' performances which gave them a chance to fightback.

“You always have to back whatever total you get. Of course, in a T20 game you don't want to get 125 or 140 but I'm proud of the way our boys bowled,” he said.

However, Surya is hoping a to have a lot of fun and entertainment in the last T20Is in Centurion and Johannesburg.

“Two games to go, a lot of entertainment left and it will be fun at Jo'burg,” he concluded.