'Varun will certainly play. The only chance…': Kumble tells Rohit, Gambhir to unleash four-spin attack again vs AUS

Legendary spinner Anil Kumble feels that head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Rohit Sharma should stick with the four-spinners attack for the big-ticket Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia. India made a bold call by picking Varun Chakaravarthy as the fourth spinner in the XI versus New Zealand in place of Harshit Rana. The management did get some backlash from the fans at the start, but the move did wonders for them. Varun remained a mystery for the Kiwi batters, and India comfortably defended the 250-run target. Varun was the pick of the bowlers for India with his maiden ODI five-wicket haul. Varun Chakaravarthy claimed a five-wicket in the group stage match against New Zealand.(ANI)

Kumble, former India coach, suggested that the pitch would offer the same assistance to spinner which it did against New Zealand and said Varun will be a certainty in the XI.

"I don't think the surface is going to change. It's not going to change from what we saw against New Zealand. I would think that India would go with four spinners and Varun Chakravarthy will certainly play," Kumble told ESPNCricinfo.

The mega semifinal is a rematch of the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad, in which Australia upset India and broke the hearts of the home team fans.

He said Mohammad Shami could be the only change as he was hit on his shoulder while batting in the last match, but it is highly likely India will go with the same XI.

"The only chance perhaps is [Mohammed] Shami. He did get hit on his shoulder, but he looked fine when he bowled, so I don't see that also [as] a problem. India, I feel, will go with the same playing XI against Australia and not look to bring in another fast bowler," he added.

‘The conditions certainly suit four spinners’: Kumble

Varun took 5-42 in Dubai in only his second one-day international to boost his hopes of selection, and he has not played any match against Australia in the past, which might help India to surprise them.

Kumble, one of the greatest spinners to play the game, said India have all four quality options in the spin department which will make things easy for them in Dubai.

"The surface and the conditions certainly suit these four spinners. All four are quality spinners. So, 40 overs of good spin bowling, plus you have option of 20 overs of pace. I don't think India need to worry too much," the former India leg spinner went on to add.