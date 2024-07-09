Vaughan takes a dig at Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja: ‘They should have won more white ball trophies’

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has taken a sly dig at Indian trio Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja for not winning more white-ball trophies as they retired from the T20Is. The troika has been an integral part of Indian cricket for many years, but it has managed to win just one ICC trophy (2024 T20 World Cup) for India in the past decade, and that too came in their last T20I match. India's Ravindra Jadeja with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma celebrates.(PTI)

The three giants of Indian cricket decided to pass the baton to the young brigade after helping the Men in Blue win their second T20 WC title. Kohli was the first of the three to make the announcement. He announced his retirement from T20Is during his speech after winning the Player of the Match award in the final as he scored 76 runs off 59 balls.

An hour or so later, Rohit revealed his decision in the post-match press conference to bid adieu to the T20Is. The duo finished their T20I careers as the two leading run-getters of the shortest format - Rohit at the top with 4231 runs and Kohli with 4188 runs.

Meanwhile, a day after winning the title, Jadeja joined the two batting superstars in the T20I retirement.

Vaughan didn't mince his words while pointing out the shortcomings of Team India in recent ICC tournaments. He also took a dig at Rohit for winning his second T20 WC title after 17 years.

"They'll all agree that it is a perfect way to go, but they should have won more white ball trophies amongst them. To think that he (Rohit) has taken another seventeen years to get another one in his hand, I think he will be the first one to admit that they should have won one or two more," Vaughan said on theClub Prairie Fire podcast.

However, the former Engish captain feels that the trio retired at the right time, and now they can focus on the other two formats and IPL.

"What a way to go out with a win in Barbados and a trophy in your hand. Now they can sit back and play Test cricket, a bit of one-day cricket and in the IPL like MS Dhoni, play on forever. In Indian cricket, they will be replaced as there's plenty of talent in that team," he added.