'He didn't get too many opportunities at right number': Raman says 27-year-old India star could open in Ireland T20Is

With the two-match T20I series against Ireland around the corner, WV Raman has called for opportunities to be provided to some of the more inexperienced members of the squad who have made the trip, in both the series against Ireland and the upcoming series against England beginning on July 7. One of the players he thinks should be given a chance is all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, who made his debut for the national team in 2021 but was then overlooked for the recently-concluded T20I series versus South Africa.

"This is a great opportunity to give chances to new players and those who have not got too many chances in the last one year,” Raman told News24.

Iyer was an impressive break-out star in the second half of IPL 2021, opening the batting for the Kolkata Knight Riders and being an important figure as his runs led their resurgence and the run to the final. He would be given opportunities following the World Cup, making his debut against New Zealand, and then also playing against Sri Lanka and West Indies. However, he was used as a middle-order batter, often coming in at number 6, rather than his favoured position.

“Venkatesh Iyer was in the team but he did not get too many opportunities at the right number. He probably has chances of opening also here,” said Raman.

Despite batting lower down the order, Iyer did impress on occasion, showing the ability to score quick runs. However, with Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik finding form, the all-rounder’s place might be at the top of the order.

He might have the opportunity to provide a strong showing against Ireland in the series, both with bat and ball. His dual skills are his biggest asset to the team, and he will be hoping under Hardik Pandya’s leadership he can showcase his abilities and earn the right to play against England in July and find a place in the squads for the Asia Cup and the World Cup later in the year.

