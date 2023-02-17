'Can do thumbs up together': Venkatesh Prasad mercilessly trolls Smith and Labuschagne with epic 'Allan Border' jibe

Taking a cue from legendary Australian cricketer Allan Border, former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad has mercilessly trolled Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne in one of his recent social media posts prior to the upcoming encounter between the top two-ranked Test teams on Friday. After hammering Pat Cummins and Co. in the series opener at Nagpur, Rohit Sharma's Team India will meet Australia in the second match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the national capital.

Entering the 2nd Test of the four-match series with their tails up, Rohit and Co. will aim to take a 2-0 lead in the upcoming encounter at the famous Arun Jaitley Stadium. Gearing up for the blockbuster clash in Delhi, Australia's batting spearheads Smith and Labuschagne were seen together in the nets.

The photos of Smith and Labuschagne batting in pairs soon became the talk of the town on social media. Taking cognisance of the post on Twitter, former Indian cricketer Prasad poked fun at the batting duo by recalling Border's explosive statement against Smith following Australia's embarrassing defeat in Nagpur. "Can do Thumbs Up together as well for Allan Border," Prasad said in his tweet.

Why Allan Border attacked Steve Smith

Aussie legend Border launched a scathing attack on batting maestro Smith after the former Australian skipper gave Ravindra Jadeja a thumbs-up following a delivery during the Nagpur Test match. Smith acknowledged the bowling brilliance of Jadeja by giving the spinner a thumbs-up as the star batter was beaten on the outside edge at the time. Jadeja ended up taking the jackpot wicket of Smith in the same Test match.

“Play with a harder edge. I mean, we’re giving blokes the thumbs up when they’re beating us outside the off stump. What the hell is going on? That is just ridiculous. Don’t go stupid, but Australia play hard nose cricket. We’re even giving someone thumbs up…bloody hell," Border lashed out at Smith on Fox Cricket.

Smith notched up scores of 37 (107) and 25* (51) in the 1st Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy at Nagpur. Smith remained unbeaten in Australia's 2nd innings although his batting heroics went in vain as Rohit’s India crushed the visitors by an innings and 132 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the bilateral Test series. India will meet Australia in the 2nd Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday.

