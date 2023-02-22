Venkatesh Prasad shoots down Aakash Chopra’s 'video' proposal to clear the air on KL Rahul after Twitter war turns ugly

The Twitter war between former India cricketers Venkatesh Prasad and Aakash Chopra over KL Rahul's place in the Indian team has turned into a heated affair. After Aakash questioned Prasad's motive over his tweets on Rahul in his 12-minute-long YouTube video, the ex-India fast bowler launched a scathing attack on Twitter on the former. The former India opener retaliated by challenging Prasad to a duel on his YouTube channel before the latter shut down the proposal with another vicious attack.

In response to Aakash's video released on his YouTube channel on Tuesday morning, Prasad posted an array of six tweets accusing the former India batter of making a "vile video", calling him "agenda peddler" and for "cleverly" misquoting him. In a bid to further prove his point, Prasad also dug out Aakash's 11-year-old tweet on Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane. Overall, the 53-year-old compiled six tweets in a thread to reply to Aakash.

Aakash responded by inviting Prasad on a video chat to settle the debate once and for all.

"Venky bhai, msgs are getting lost in translation. You here. Me on YT. I invite you to come on a Video Chat…we can do it Live. Difference on opinions is nice…lets do it properly. I’ll not have any sponsors on it & nobody will make money out of it. Up for it? You have my number," he tweeted.

Moments later, Prasad responded by shutting down the proposal while lashing out at Aakash again for his "agenda peddler" accusation in his video.

"No Aakash, nothing is lost in translation. In your 12-minute video, you have called me an agenda peddler because it didn’t suit your narrative. And I have made my points very clear in this Twitter thread. Don’t wish to engage with you further on this," he said.

Talking about Rahul, he has been retained by the selectors for the 3rd and 4th Tests against Australia while being removed from the vice-captaincy post in response to his string of poor scores.

India are leading the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-0 but Rahul's position in the XI is under the scanner after the opener hasn't managed to cross even the 30-run mark in his last 9 innings. The fact that someone like Shubman Gull is waiting in the wings, also weakens his case.

