'Very competitive cricket going on': Ishan Kishan gives a glimpse of MI's preparation ahead of IPL 2021 resumption

Mumbai Indians batsman Ishan Kishan opened up on how his team is preparing for the match against Chennai Super Kings when the Indian Premier League 2021 season resumes in the UAE on Sunday. The two behemoths of IPL will face off each other in the first game of the UAE leg of the tournament and Kishan said that MI are taking every practice session as a match to return to their best forms.

“We have been preparing very well. Because the matches are also so close. So whenever we go in the nets, we are taking one ball at a time and are playing as if we are playing a match,” Kishan said in a video uploaded on MI's official Twitter handle.

Mumbai Indians are the five-time champions of IPL and will be eyeing their sixth trophy this season. MS Dhoni-led CSK, though, have won only three trophies and will be eager to win their fourth.

MI are currently sitting at the fourth position with four wins in seven games, while CSK are at the 2nd position with five wins in seven games.

Meanwhile, Kishan, who has been selected for India's T20 World Cup squad, stressed that his intensity will be higher in the IPL this time around so that he can prepare for the upcoming tournament.

“Very competitive cricket is going on right now because all the senior players are here. Sachin sir is here... everyone is looking and everyone wants to give their best. They know how important are the seven matches are going to be for us to win most of the games in the beginning,” he said.

“Preparation is going very well.. everyone is training well. Hydration and everything is important, so we are taking care of that also... as it's too hot here,” he signed off.

