‘Very good all-round player’: Justin Langer urges youngster to keep fighting for maiden Test cap

cricket

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 20:11 IST

Australia head coach Justin Langer acknowledged 20-year-old Cameron Green’s run scoring feats in domestic cricket but warned he still has a long way to go before breaking it into the Test team. Green was in sensational form with the bat in Sheffield Shield as he scored 699 runs at an incredible average of 63.54.

In total, Green has so far featured in 15 first class matches and scored 833 runs at an average of 43.8. He also has three centuries and one half-century to his name. With the ball too he has an impeccable domestic record as he has scalped 28 wickets at an average of 21.53.

Despite this, Langer conceded him breaking into the Test squad remains difficult because of their well-stocked middle-order.

“Cameron Green is a very good young player, no question about that,” Langer was quoted as saying during a video conference by Fox Cricket. “He’s a very good all-round player as well. We selected him initially in Western Australia as a bowler but he’s still got a long way to go.

“The No.6 position, we know they need be able to score hundreds in Test cricket.

“We know traditionally in one-day cricket we need them to be able to bowl at least either 10 overs or some overs to help with the set-up of our team,” he added.

Travis Head and Matthew Wade have done really well for Australia in recent times and Langer said it will be tough for Green to displace them in the squad. However, he did mention that if Green continues to knock on the door with his fine domestic performances, it will be difficult to them to ignore him.

“Look at his (Head) numbers, he’s had a great start to his Test career, he’s playing well, Mathew Wade’s the same,” Langer said. “It’s their position at the moment

“It’s nice to have competition. I’ve talked about that for a very long time, as an ex-player when you were in the team it was hard having people smacking the door down, because it meant you had to stay on your toes all the time.

“Whether it’s Cameron Green or any of the players out there, the advice always is be so good we can’t ignore you and you can only do that through good performances.”