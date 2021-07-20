VIDEO: Deepak Chahar fools Hasaranga with a knuckleball yorker to clean bowl him in India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI

Deepak Chahar cleaned up Wanindu Hasaranga with a beautifully disguised slower yorker during the 2nd ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Chahar, who had troubled Hasaranga with short-pitched stuff in the previous ODI, changed his plans and completely outfoxed the Sri Lankan all-rounder on Tuesday.

In the first ball of the 40th over, Chahar used his knuckleball that gave no chance to the right-hander. The ball almost pitched at yorker length and also moved away ever so slightly to hit the middle stump of Hasaranga.

Deepak Chahar fools Hasaranga with a slower one right on the money 🙌



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 1 (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/QYC4z57UgI) now! 📺#SLvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #HungerToWin #Chahar pic.twitter.com/awfhkBBJYY — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) July 20, 2021





That was not the only wicket that Chahar got with a slower delivery during the 2nd ODI. The Indian right-arm seamer had got the important wicket of Dhanajaya de Silva in the 28th over when the Sri Lanka right-hander wanted to make room and hit it over the infield.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI live score

De Silva did not pick the knuckleball and ended up skying it to Shikhar Dhawan at long on.

Deepak Chahar joins the party, sends de Silva back for 32 🔥



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 1 (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/QYC4z57UgI) now! 📺#SLvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #HungerToWin #Chahar pic.twitter.com/nVyRuqxYrr — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) July 20, 2021





Chahar ended up with figures of 2 for 53 in his 8 overs.

It was another impressive performance by the Indian bowlers after Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first. Sri Lanka were restricted to 275 for 9 in their 50 overs.

Sri Lanka once again got off to a decent start as openers Avishka Fernando and Minod Bhanuka put on a 77-run stand before the latter fell to leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chahal brought India right back into the game by dismissing Bhanuka Rajapaksa for a golden duck off the next ball.

Fernando got to his fifty but fell immediately to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who came back strongly in his second and third spells.

Chahal also got the important wicket of Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka to dash their hopes of laying the foundation for a big total.

Both Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Chahal picked up three wickets apiece for India.

If it wasn’t for a fluent innings from Charith Asalanka (65 off 68) and a late onslaught for the second time in a row by Chamika Karunaratne (44* off 33) then Sri Lanka would have again struggled to put up a challenging total for the strong Indian batting line-up.