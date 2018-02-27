 Vijay Hazare Trophy final: Saurashtra win toss, opt to field against Karnataka | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 27, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Vijay Hazare Trophy final: Saurashtra win toss, opt to field against Karnataka

Saurashtra won the toss and decided to field against Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final in New Delhi on Tuesday.

cricket Updated: Feb 27, 2018 09:36 IST
Sidharth Gulati
KL Rahul was included in the Karnataka squad as they take on Saurashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final in New Delhi on
KL Rahul was included in the Karnataka squad as they take on Saurashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final in New Delhi on (AFP)

Saurashtra have won the toss and opted to bowl against Karnataka in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on Tuesday. (LIVE BLOG)

Karnataka would be looking to add a third Vijay Hazare crown to their cabinet in the last five years while Saurashtra would be eyeing their second one-day title.

Jaydev Unadkat, who was a part of the Indian team for their three-T20 series against South Africa, is back for Saurashtra. KL Rahul will take up the wicket-keeping duties for Karnataka.

READ | Pakistan fast bowler Rumman Raees reveals his ‘dream’ encounter with Virat Kohli

Ravindra Jadeja, who has picked up a side strain, will bat but will not bowl. Robin Uthappa misses out due to an ankle injury.

Teams -

Saurashtra – Cheteshwar Pujara (c), AA Barot (wk), AV Vasavada, Chirag Jani, DA Jadeja, KR Makwana, Ravindra Jadeja, Shaurya M Sanandia, Prerak Mankad, Samarth Vyas, Jaydev Unadkat

Karnataka – Karun Nair (c), Shreyas Gopal, Stuart Binny, KL Rahul (wk), Arvind Sreenath, K Gowtham, Mayank Agarwal, R Samarth, Pavan Deshpande, Pradeep T, M Prasidh

more from cricket
Want to clear the air with a loved one? Take a cue from this video
Want to clear the air with a loved one? Take a cue from this video
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you