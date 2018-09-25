Vijay Hazare Trophy, Group C wrap: Ishan Kishan guides Jharkhand to win over Tamil Nadu

Skipper Baba Indrajith’s superb knock of 101 went in vain as Tamil Nadu went down to Jharkhand by eight runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite ‘C’ league here Tuesday.

In another match, Services notched up its second straight win, humbling Bengal by eight wickets.

In the third match of the day, Gujarat outplayed Rajasthan by eight wickets, with spinner Hardik Patel’s five wicket haul and Priyank Panchal knock of 84 coming to the fore.

In the Tamil Nadu-Jharkhand match, the latter chose to bat after skipper Ishan Kishan won the toss.

The talented Southpaw continued his hot form from Monday and gave the team a rollicking start.

Kishan made 85 off 87 balls (8x4, 3x6) and added 83 for the opening wicket with Anand Singh (52) and 104 with Virat Singh (48).

The experienced Saurabh Tiwary weighed in with a half century to power Jharkhand past the 300 mark.

Chasing 308 for a win, Tamil Nadu didn’t have the best of starts as the aggressive N Jagadeesan was dismissed early.

Abhinav Mukund carved out a classy 63, but the loss of wickets pegged the hosts back.

Skipper Indrajith led a wonderful rearguard and kept Tamil Nadu in the hunt with his scintillating strokemaking, but could not carry the team over the line.

A minute’s silence was observed before the start of the Bengal Vs Services match as a mark of respect to former BCCI president Biswanath Dutt, who passed away in Kolkota Monday.

Brief scores:

Bengal129 in 38 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran34,Anustup Majumdar 33, Varun Choudhary three for 23, Arjun Sharma three for 30 lost to Services 130 for two in 22 overs G. Rahul Singh (lhb) 53 not out (50b, 5x4, 1x6), Rajat Paliwal (skipper) 58 not out (55b, 8x4, 1x6).

Points: Services: 4 ; Bengal: 0 .

Team Rajasthan 179 for nine in 50 overs; Chetan Bist 44, Chandrapal Singh 82 not out (95b, 3x4, 5x6),Hardik Patel (las) five for 22 (10-2-22-5) losttoGujarat180 for two in 40 overs Priyant Panchal 84 (112b, 9x4, 1x6) Kshitij Patel 89 not out, (110b, 9x4, 1x6).

Points : Gujarat : 4; Team Rajasthan : 0.

Jharkhand 307 for eight in 50 overs (AnandSingh 52 (75b, 9x4) (No.2/wk/skipper)Ishan Kishan 85 (87b,8x4, 3x6), Virat Singh 48, Saurabh Tiwary 54 (43b, 2x4, 4x6), C V Varun three for 61) beatTamil Nadu 299 in 49.5 overs (Abhinav Mukund 63 (68b, 7x4, 1x6), B Aparajith 38, B Indrajith 101 (90b, 7x4, 1x6),B Anirudh Sitaram 46,VarunAaron three for 63, Anukul Roy three for 55).

Points : Jharkhand 4 ;Tamil Nadu 0.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 20:26 IST