Vinod Kambli develops fever as MRI procedure delayed, remains in ICU; doctor says condition 'stable'

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli developed a fever on Tuesday and remains admitted to the ICU at Akruti Hospital in Thane. Doctors, though, have assured that his condition remains stable. Kambli, 52, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday for treatment of a urinary tract infection. Vinod Kambli at Aakruti Hospital in Kopar village in Bhiwandi

According to PTI, Dr. Vivek Trivedi, who is leading the medical team treating the former batter, confirmed that Kambli is responding well to the treatment.

"His condition is stable at present," Dr. Trivedi said, adding that the next 24 hours would be crucial as the medical team continues to monitor him closely.

Earlier medical examinations revealed clots in Kambli’s brain, prompting doctors to plan an MRI. However, with his recent fever, the procedure has been postponed until his condition stabilizes.

"Doctors were planning to do an MRI, but since he has developed a fever, a decision on the non-invasive medical procedure will be taken later," Dr. Trivedi explained. The former cricketer’s condition had been critical upon his admission, as he was suffering from a severe urinary infection, and pus had accumulated in his bladder. This was successfully removed during his hospitalization. "Remaining at home for some more days would have complicated his condition," the doctor noted, adding that Kambli's blood pressure was also fluctuating at the time.

Kambli is expected to be moved out of the ICU in the next day or two, with a discharge likely in about four days. The medical team is optimistic about his recovery, but his health will continue to be closely monitored.

Aid of INR 5 lakh for Kambli

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his son, Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde, have extended their support to Kambli. The Deputy CM's office confirmed that Mangesh Chiwte, Shinde’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD), visited the hospital to check on Kambli’s health. Additionally, Shrikant Shinde announced a financial assistance of ₹5 lakh for the cricketer, which will be provided through the Dr. Shrikant Shinde Foundation next week.

Kambli expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the support and concern shown by the Shinde family. "I want to personally meet the Deputy CM to thank him for his help during this difficult time," Kambli said.