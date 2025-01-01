Vinod Kambli discharged from hospital donning Team India jersey; urges people to shun alcohol and narcotic drugs

Former India batsman Vinod Kambli was discharged from hospital on Wednesday afternoon after about two weeks. The former Indian cricketer walked out of the hospital at Bhiwandi in Thane district at around 4 PM. He was admitted to hospital for urinary infection and cramps but after the tests conducted at hospital he was diagnosed with the blood clots in the brain. Vinod Kambli has been discharged from hospital on Wednesday.(X Images)

Kambli also shared a New Year's message with the media who were waiting outside the hospital and made an appeal to the people to shun alcohol and narcotic drugs, saying that vices can destroy one's life. He would soon be back on the field, the former swashbuckling batsman said.

Dr Vivek Trivedi, who treated him at Akruti Hospital, asserted that Kambli was now "completely fit" though he will have to take certain precautions.

A video showing the former cricketer wearing a Team India jersey and wielding a bat before he left the hospital went viral on social media.

Vinod Kambli dances in hospital during recovery

Recently, a video went viral on social media; Kambli was seen in a video performing an energetic dance at the medical facility, a moment that left not only the staff but also social media buzzing. After capturing the attention of his fans for his cricketing skills during his playing days, the left-handed batter, who featured in 17 Tests and 104 ODIs, has now impressed his admirers with his dance moves from the hospital ward, indicating significant improvement in his health.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena has come forward to help former cricketer Kambli with the OSD of deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, Mangesh Chivate meeting him and fully assuring him of support and help from the party. A total of ₹5 lakh rupees worth of assistance was announced by Shrikant Shinde Foundation to the cricketer.

Kambli grabbed the attention last month when he made a public appearance, unveiling a memorial of legendary cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar at the iconic Shivaji Park alongside his childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar. Kambli's health didn't look good at the event, as several former cricketers expressed their concerns.

Kambli has had several health challenges over the past few years as he also underwent two heart surgeries in 2013, with financial support from Tendulkar.