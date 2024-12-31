Vinod Kambli shows positive signs in new video, dances to Chak de India and does shadow batting in hospital

An uplifting video of Vinod Kambli has been shared on social media, with positive news coming on the front of the former cricketer’s health after his admission to the Akruti Hospital in Thane. Kambli was admitted earlier this year following the discovery of blood clots in his brain, sparking concern amongst cricket fans throughout the country. Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli was seen dancing in a high-spirited video at a private hospital in Thane.(PTI)

However, this video of Kambli dancing along with some fans in his hospital ward is a reason for optimism for many, given it’s an indication of his improving health. Kambli was pictured dancing to the ‘Chak de India’ song, enjoying himself with his fans as they enjoy the music.

Kambli, a veteran of 17 Test matches and 104 ODIs, was originally admitted due to urinary infection and muscle cramps, with the clot being discovered during subsequent scans. There was a wave of concern for Kambli’s health following this news, especially given his frail state earlier in the year at an event alongside childhood friend and teammate Sachin Tendulkar.

Kambli's health on the up-turn

Thankfully, doctors at the Akruti Hospital confirmed that Kambli is responding well to treatment and medicine, with the video of Kambli’s dance serving as an indication of his improving state at the hospital. Kambli had previously spoke to PTI exclusively about the help provided by caretakers at the hospital: "It is because the doctor here that I am alive... All I would say is that I will do whatever sir asks me to. People will see the inspiration that I'll give them.”

Earlier this week, Dr. Vivek Dwivedi explained more about the situation regarding Kambli’s health, on the Vickey Lalwani Youtube channel. “Earlier, he was ethanolic. Three-four months back he stopped alcohol and smoking. At that time, he was ethanolic. Sometimes, that can cause it (memory loss). At present there is complete abstinence of alcohol. There is now withdrawal symptom too,” explained Dr. Dwivedi.

Expanding on the memory loss aspect, Dr. Dwivedi explained: "Neurodegenerative changes are there. So again, with the help of time and good rehabilitation, he will probably start functioning normally again. But not like 100 per cent, but definitely he will achieve 80-90 per cent of the memory, that previous memory.”