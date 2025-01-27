Vinod Kambli's wife Andrea filed for divorce, took it back seeing husband's 'helpless' condition: 'I would walk away...'

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli's wife Andrea Hewitt, for the first time, opened up on her side of the story amid her husband's long struggle with drinking habits. In a recent interview, the former model revealed that she had filed for divorce with Kambli, but took it back after seeing her husband in a helpless state amid his struggle with alcohol addiction, for which he underwent rehabilitation at least 14 times. Vinod Kambli's wife Andrea had filed for divorce but took it back

Andrea is Kambli's second wife after a failed marriage with Noella Lewis. The veteran left-handed batter fell in love with Andrea after seeing her on a billboard of a 'Tanishq' advertisement and married in a private ceremony in a civil court in 2006.

Earlier this month, Andrea accompanied her husband to the 50th-anniversary celebration of the Wankhede Stadium, organised by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), where she was seen helping Kambli walk up to receive his award from former India captain Sunil Gavaskar. A week later, on January 19, the couple celebrated Kambli's 53rd birthday at a hospital in Bhiwandi in Thane district with its staff and his family members.

Speaking to freelance journalist Suryanshi Pandey on her podcast show, Andrea revealed she had contemplated leaving Kambli, and had even filed for divorce but took it back because she was constantly worried about his health.

"He will be helpless if I leave him. He is like a child, and that hurts me. It makes me feel worried. I would not even leave a friend, but he is more than that. I remember there were moments when I would just walk away. But then I would be worried: Has he eaten or not? Is he on the bed properly? Is he okay? Then I had to check on him, and I would understand that he needed me," she said.

Notably, after 17 years of marriage, trouble surfaced in February 2023 when Andrea had filed a police complaint against Kambli, citing domestic abuse. According to a report, the former cricketer had thrown the handle of a cooking pan at her in an inebriated state, causing head injury.

'My son Christiano understood everything...'

The couple has two children, a son - Jesus Christiano Kambli, and a daughter - Johanna.

Andrea admitted that while it was difficult during Kambli's health struggles to take care of both children, she added that her son helped her a lot during that period.

"Most of the time, I had to explain the situation to myself, I am 'Papa' and I am the 'mom' in the family. My son Cristiano understood everything, he didn't bother me at all, he understood all the emotions on my face," she added.

Christiano, who was barely four years old when first understood the situation at home, added that he would constantly worry about his mother's mental health.

"I just tried to understand the situation. I try to look after her mental health and try to cheer her up. I also take care of him (father)," he said.