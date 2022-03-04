'Is that allowed?': Twitter divided as Anushka Sharma joins Virat Kohli during India star's 100th Test felicitation

Former India captain Virat Kohli was on Friday felicitated ahead of the start of the Mohali Test against Sri Lanka, as he became the only twelfth Indian to reach 100 Tests. Kohli joined a list of legendary batters that include Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, and Virender Sehwag to have achieved the feat for India. Interestingly, he was awarded the 100th Test cap by Dravid, who is the current Team India head coach.

Kohli was joined by his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma on the field as he received the cap. Kohli's family was also present at the stadium on Day 1 of the first Test.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Updates

However, the fans on Twitter were divided with Anushka accompanying Kohli on the field. While a few questioned whether it was allowed, many others were in awe of the heartwarming moment.

Why is Anushka on the ground? https://t.co/ogUmMxY4qn — Suhas Bharadwaj (@srbharadwaj) March 4, 2022

Why Anushka Sharma is among the players in the ground ??? 🤔🤔🤔 — BIBHU (@CricFreakBK) March 4, 2022

I won't question why Anushka is there but I will question why Anushka is on the ground? She should be in stands. Most family members join the players but they never encroach the playing area before the beginning of the match — Saurabh Srivastava (@saurabhashu44) March 4, 2022

How is Anushka allowed here? https://t.co/zoE6rWq5iY — magic mushrooms (@towerstarfan1) March 4, 2022

However, there were many who defended Anushka's presence and further cherished the moment as Kohli received the cap from head coach Dravid.

Find a person who looks at you just the way Anushka looks at Kohli here ? pic.twitter.com/UIGxkDa1i8 — Monika (@Lostt_Soulll) March 4, 2022

Anushka Sharma is the luckiest fan girl of Virat Kohli. 😊 pic.twitter.com/iRHXVXzmkJ — DEBARATI (@DebAnu2002) March 4, 2022

Guys who can't see their women part of their success will cry all over the TL seeing Anushka with Kohli. — The Alchemist (@ponananthvs) March 4, 2022

Even Ishant Sharma's wife was there so don't cry just wanted Virat Kohli's mother to be there along with anushka pic.twitter.com/eZCKHDY5HN — Gaurav (@Kohli4ever) March 4, 2022

Earlier, expressing happiness over this achievement, Kohli said, “It is a special moment for me. My wife is here and so is my brother. Everyone is very proud. It is indeed a team game and it couldn't have been possible without you. Thanks to the BCCI as well. In present-day cricket, with the amount we play with three formats and an IPL, the one takeaway the next generation can take from me is that I played 100 games in the purest format.”

Meanwhile, India won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the first Test, here in Mohali, Punjab. The match also marks the beginning of Rohit Sharma's tenure as India's full-time Test captain. India's batting stalwarts Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, who were dropped from the squad for this series, were replaced by Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer in their respective roles in the XI.