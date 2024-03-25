Virat Kohli 1st Indian to 100 fifty-plus T20 scores, shuts strike rate criticism amid T20WC report in fiery PBKS knock

Proving that he should be an obvious choice for the upcoming T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli hammered his 100th 50-plus score in T20s in RCB's chase of 177 runs vs Punjab Kings in Bengaluru, on Monday. Virat Kohli plays a shot for RCB.(IPL)

Chris Gayle currently holds the record for most 50-plus scores in T20s, achieving the feat in 110 matches, followed by David Warner (109) in second place. Kohli is third in the leaderboard, having done it in 100 matches. He is also the first Indian to reach 100 50-plus scores in T20s, which will help to shut down critics who feel he should not be included in the T20 World Cup squad.

The former RCB captain smacked 77 off 49 balls, packed with 11 fours and two sixes. On his dismissal, RCB reached 130/5 in 16 overs, needing 47 more runs in 24 balls. Kohli is proving to be the only batter to perform for his team in this match. RCB had a shaky start to their chase, losing opener Faf du Plesis (3), Cameron Green (3), Rajat Patidar (18) and Glenn Maxwell (3) early.

Despite the fall of wickets, Kohli kept his calm and used his experience to keep the scoreboard ticking for RCB.

In the first innings, a knock of 45 runs off 37 balls by Shikhar Dhawan saw PBKS post 176/6 in 20 overs. Despite losing his opening partner Jonny Bairstow (8) early, the PBKS captain revived the innings with no. 3 batter Prabhsimran Singh (25). Meanwhile, Sam Curran (23), Jitesh Sharma (27) and Shashank SIngh (21) got decent knocks for PBKS. For RCB's bowling department, Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell took two wickets each.

Speaking after PBKS' innings, all-rounder Curran said, "It is probably slightly under par. But it (the surface) is not a belter, good finish by the boys and a few early wickets can get us back. They bowled really with the new ball and there was some help for the spinners. We are going out there with a plan and make 176 enough."