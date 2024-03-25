 Virat Kohli can't control laughter in unmissable moment after watching Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger during RCB vs PBKS | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Virat Kohli can't control laughter in unmissable moment after watching Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger during RCB vs PBKS

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 25, 2024 10:31 PM IST

Virat Kohli couldn't control his laughter after coming across Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger in RCB's IPL 2024 match vs PBKS.

IPL 2024 is turning out to be an entertaining thriller, filled with epic spice and drama. The ongoing edition began with Chennai Super Kings defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener and all franchises have opened their respective campaigns. (RCB vs PBKS LIVE SCORE IPL 2024)

Virat Kohli reacts to Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger.

On Monday, the spotlight once again fell on the franchise league as RCB host Punjab Kings in Bengaluru in their second fixture of the season. But this time the drama was for hilarious reasons as Virat Kohli came across a doppelganger of his India teammate Shikhar Dhawan, who is also the captain of PBKS.

The incident happened in the 18th over when Kohli was walking near the boundary ropes and he waved his hand at someone in the stands. It turned out to be a fan, dressed in PBKS' jersey, and he looked like Dhawan. Realizing that the fan was a doppleganger and not Dhawan, the former RCB skipper was left in splits.

Here is the video:

The match saw RCB skipper Faf du Plessis win the toss and opt to bowl. PBKS had a shaky start, losing opener Jonny Bairstow (8) early. But Bairstow's opening partner Dhawan restabilised the innings with Prabhsimran Singh. Dhawan registered 45 off 37 balls, packed with five fours and a six. Prabhsimran clattered 25 off 17 deliveries, including two fours and two sixes.

Meanwhile, Sam Curran (23), Jitesh Sharma (27) and Shashank Singh (21*) made noteworthy contributions as PBKS posted 176/6 in 20 overs. For RCB's bowling department, Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell took two wickets each.

Speaking after PBKS' innings, all-rounder Curran said, "It is probably slightly under par. But it (the surface) is not a belter, good finish by the boys and a few early wickets can get us back. They bowled really with the new ball and there was some help for the spinners. We are going out there with a plan and make 176 enough."

