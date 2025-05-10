Virat Kohli a great Test batter but an even greater captain: India legend's records that are near-impossible to break

Indian cricket has revolved around Virat Kohli for more than a decade, and the reports of him considering retiring from Tests - the format which he cherishes playing the most- have turned out to be shocking for many. The batting maestro has witnessed a drastic slump in his red-ball numbers in the past few years, but he still remains one of the most decorated Test players in Indian cricket history. He brought a revolution in Indian Test cricket by setting high standards of fitness and competitiveness. He assembled a fast-bowling unit that ran riot in the overseas conditions to help India become a force to reckon with wherever they travel to play in Tests. Virat Kohli has scored 30 Test centuries - fourth most by an Indian.(AP)

Both as a batter and skipper, it won't be easy for the next generation to match the legacy of Kohli whenever he decides to hang up his boots.

Here are some records held by Kohli which will be near-impossible to break in the future:

His captaincy record: The 36-year-old led India to great heights in red-ball cricket, helped them dominate in the overseas conditions, including their first-ever series win on Australian soil during the 2018 and 2019 tour. Under his leadership, India won some historic Tests in England and South Africa. He relinquished his Test captaincy in 2022 and finished as the most successful Test captain in Indian cricket history. In the 68 Tests Kohli led, India won 40 out of them with a winning percentage of 58.82. It is going to be near-impossible for the future captains to topple that after leading India in 20-plus Tests. Recently retired Rohit Sharma had the best chance to surpass him, but he bid adieu to the format this week. The swashbuckling opener led India to 12 wins in 24 Tests with a winning percentage of 50.

Double Century King: The 36-year-old holds the record for the most centuries in Test cricket for India - 7. He broke the records of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag to rewrite the history books. His last double century came against South Africa in 2019, where he scored an unbeaten 254 in Pune. It will definitely take a long time for anyone to break this astonishing record.

He is also the only batter to score four double-centuries in four consecutive series. He went past Don Bradman and Rahul Dravid, who had done it in three successive series. He achieved the unprecedented feat starting with the West Indies, New Zealand, England and Bangladesh.

Most Test centuries as IND captain: Kohli also holds a massive lead in most centuries as Indian captain with 20 compared to second-placed Sunil Gavaskar, who scored 11 while leading the team.

Most Test runs as IND captain: Kohli leads the list of highest run-scorers for India in Test matches as captain, with 5,864 runs from 68 Tests, including 20 centuries and 18 half-centuries. He is followed by MS Dhoni, who scored 3,454 runs, while Sunil Gavaskar ranks third with 3,449 runs.