Virat Kohli admits feeling 'T20 World Cup pressure' on return to Champions Trophy after 8 years: 'The last time…'

The last time Virat Kohli played in the Champions Trophy, it was the closest he came to winning an ICC trophy as captain of the Indian senior men's cricket team. The year was 2017, and Kohli was set to win his first major ICC trophy just months after he succeeded MS Dhoni as India's limited-overs captain. India were up against Pakistan in the final and given how the Men in Blue had dominated their arch-rivals in the previous game, the summit clash was predicted to be another one-way route. But on the day when it mattered the most, Pakistan flipped the script and dished out a 180-run drubbing to India to win their first ICC title after 8 years. The Champions Trophy 2025 could well be Virat Kohli's last limited-overs ICC event(PTI)

No one saw it coming, Kohli included. In the years that followed, Kohli eventually stepped down, never to win an ICC title during his seven-year reign as captain, despite reaching the knockouts of three tournaments. Eight years since that heartbreaking evening at The Oval, Kohli is back to play his final Champions Trophy. He won in 2013 and finished runner-up four years later. This time, anything less than a trophy won't be enough.

"Firstly, the Champions Trophy is taking place after a long time. I personally always liked the tournament because this is the representation of playing cricket constantly – when you're in top-8, you are rewarded playing the tournament. The level of competition is always special. And as far as I can remember, this tournament has always remained very competitive," Kohli said in an interaction with Star Sports.

Also Read - ‘Varun Chakarvarthy doesn’t show his weapon even to us': Rohit Sharma says India's mystery spinner in Champions Trophy

Why is Virat Kohli feeling T20 World Cup-like pressure?

India open their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on Thursday, three days before their blockbuster clash against Pakistan. Kohli has fond memories of playing Bangladesh in an ICC tournament from 14 years ago. Every Indian player and cricket fan knows why the year 2011 is special. But at the same time, Kohli is aware of the threat that awaits him and India. The Group stage of this tournament is designed in a way that any early lapse could result in ouster. Look no further than the 2021 T20 World Cup. Kohli knows the danger of it, liking the pressure to that of a T20 World Cup final, and is eager to turn things around.

"The last time when he played against Bangladesh in an opening match of the tournament, it went really well. We won the World Cup in 2011. We have good memories. This feels like a T20 World Cup pressure in ODI format. It's very similar, because there too you play only 3-4 matches. So it's very important to start well. That's why I like it. There's pressure from the first game so you have to bring you’re A-game," he added.