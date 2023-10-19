'Virat Kohli always tries to sledge…': Mushfiqur Rahim's full disclosure on rivalry with India legend before IND vs BAN

Known for wearing his hearts on his sleeves, Virat Kohli has been busy stealing the spotlight with his on-field antics during the ongoing edition of the ICC World Cup 2023. Kohli was seen taunting Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan with an invisible wristwatch during the epic Indo-Pak showdown at the World Cup. During his homecoming game in Delhi, the 34-year-old was cheered throughout the contest against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. India's Virat Kohli during practice(REUTERS)

On Thursday, Kohli is likely to become the cynosure of all eyes when India welcome Asian rivals Bangladesh in match No.17 of the ICC World Cup at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Speaking ahead of the upcoming match at the One Day International (ODI) World Cup, Bangladesh wicket-keeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim opened up about his rivalry with run-machine Kohli. Rahim claimed that Kohli always tries to sledge him whenever he goes out to bat.

'Kohli always tries to sledge me'

"Some batters in the world love sledging and get pumped up by that. So I never sledge him because he gets pumped up by that. I always tell my bowlers to get rid of him as early as possible," Rahim told Star Sports.

"Whenever I play against him, he always tries to sledge me every time I go in to bat because he is a really competitive guy and he doesn't want to lose any cricket match. I really love that rivalry with him and the challenge that comes with facing him and India,” Rahim added.

Kohli has the biggest fielding impact at World Cup

Averaging 78.00 in the first three matches for India, Kohli has amassed 156 runs at the ODI World Cup. The Indian batting icon has slammed two half-centuries in the ongoing edition of the ICC event. According to the ICC, Kohli has the biggest fielding impact at the World Cup. The former India skipper has plucked three catches for the World Cup hosts. Kohli has accumulated a total of 22.30 points to top the fielding impact list at the World Cup. Kohli is followed by Joe Root and David Warner.

Kohli lauds Shakib

Kohli was hailed as the best batter in the modern era by Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan ahead of the World Cup encounter in Pune. Shakib has dismissed Kohli on five occasions. Kohli is also aware of the threat that Shakib poses as a bowler against India. "Over the years, I've played a lot against him (Shakib). He's got amazing control. He's a very experienced bowler. He bowls very well with the new ball, knows how to deceive the batsman, and is also very economical," Kohli said.

