Watch: Virat Kohli taunts Mohammad Rizwan with 'imaginary watch' after Pakistan keeper wastes time with theatrics

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were clearly miffed as Mohammad Rizwan took all the sweet time in the world to take strike upon his arrival at the crease during the World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday. Rizwan was in for Pakistan just after the first Powerplay had gotten over, with Hardik Pandya dismissing Imam-ul-Haq out caught behind, but instead of taking strike straightaway, Rizwan marked his guard, took a while to notice the field setting, adjusted his pads and put the straps of his gloves on and off more than one can recall. Virat Kohli is box office as always.(Screengrab)

The shenanigans did not set well with Rohit, who made his frustration visible by raising the issue with the umpire, but it was Kohli's reaction that took the cake. Kohli, equally flustered by Rizwan's theatrics, in return mocked the Pakistan keeper by starting his imaginary wristwatch – a gesture used to convey a delay. Kohli's box office act was an instant hit, prompting Michael Atherton to look at the lighter side of the situation.

"Rohit's not happy. He is having a word with the umpire 'how long is this taking? I don't want to be fined later'. Virat has got the imaginary watch on," he said on air, with a chuckle.

As per new over-rate rule, the fielding team is required to be ready to deliver the first ball of the final over of the innings at the designated or rescheduled time. If they are unable to do so, they will be allowed one less fielder – as compared to five – outside the 30-yard circle for the remaining overs of the innings.

This isn't the first time Rizwan has been notorious for his mischief. The incessant appeal for a caught behind even when there's daylight between bad and pad is something he is always guilty of. And if that weren't enough, his cramp-saga during Pakistan's World Cup clash against Sri Lanka earlier this week was where Rizwan took his 'acting game' – as per his own admission – to the next level.

During his knock of 131, Rizwan hit a six and immediately fell on to the ground, making many wonder whether it was a legit injury. Simon Doull, on commentary said: "Get him in the movies, find the sniper”, and he followed it up today by saying "It was as if he was standing on a rug and someone pulled it underneath his feet."

Rizwan and Babar Azam added a crucial partnership of 82 runs for the third wicket before Mohammed Siraj had the Pakistan captain playing on.

