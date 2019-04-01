Virat Kohli and Co retain ICC Test Championship Mace for third consecutive year

India continued their dominance in the longest format after finishing at the top of the ICC Test Team Rankings on the cut-off date of 1 April, the International Cricket Council announced on Monday. Meanwhile, New Zealand ended at the second place in this list.

A top place finish was never in doubt for India, captained by Virat Kohli, the number one Test batsman in the world while New Zealand’s consistent performances over the past year saw them climb from third position, needing them to only avoid losing the home series against Bangladesh last month to finish at the same position.

Also Read: ICC’s new rules - From Instagram handles on shirts to Twitter poll for toss on April Fools’ Day

“Retaining the ICC Test Championship Mace once again is something we are all really proud of. Our team has been doing well across formats but it gives us extra pleasure to come out on top of the Test rankings. We all know of the importance of Test cricket and of how only the best can prosper in the format,” skipper Virat Kohli was quoted as saying in the statement released by ICC.

“Our team has a lot of depth and I am sure this will stand us in good stead once the ICC World Test Championship commences later this year. That is again something we are really looking forward to as it adds more context to Test match cricket.”

New Zealand, who also had the satisfaction of seeing their captain get the ICC Spirit of Cricket award for 2018, after finishing with 108 points, eight behind India.

South Africa, who had finished second the previous two times, will now get a prize money of $200,000 for finishing third with 105 points while Australia who edged out England on decimal points at 104 points bag $100,000.

Also Read: Ombudsman sends notices to Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul for deposition in ‘Koffee’ controversy

ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney congratulated the Indian team while reiterating the importance of Test cricket and looking forward to the start of the ICC World Test Championship later this year.

“Test cricket has been enjoying a purple patch over the last couple of years with more positive results than ever and a genuine competitive balance between nations. The World Test Championship gets underway in August and will give fans greater context for all Test cricket providing an undisputed conclusion to some of the most renowned cricket rivalries in the international game,” Sawhney said.

“Nine Test nations will compete across 27 series and 71 Test matches to reach the ICC World Test Championship Final in 2021 where the World Test Champions will be crowned.”

((With ICC Inputs))

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 15:11 IST