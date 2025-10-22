Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 22, 2025
‘Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma don’t need intervention from coaches, they're experienced enough': India's clear message

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Oct 22, 2025 09:39 am IST

Sitanshu Kotak, India's batting coach, defended Kohli and Rohit’s performance, asserting their experience minimises the need for supervision.

India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak rallied behind senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, saying their immense experience and professionalism mean they don’t require constant coaching supervision ahead of major international assignments. Speaking ahead of the second ODI against Australia, Kotak addressed questions about the duo’s preparations and recent performance in the first match.

Rohit Sharma walks onto the field to open the innings in the first one-day international cricket match between Australia and India in Perth(AFP)
“See, we are very much aware of what preparations they are doing, what their fitness status is,” Kotak said. “They also go to the National Cricket Academy. What they are doing there, their videos… obviously, I would have [watched them]. But not always, to be very honest.”

Kotak explained that he believes in striking a balance when dealing with players of Kohli and Rohit’s stature, preferring not to intervene unnecessarily. “You have to find the time to intervene. I am a big believer in that. With such senior players, you don't want to intervene if it's not required. If they are doing things right and you're still trying to get involved, it may not be the right thing to do always.”

Both Kohli and Rohit returned to the ODI setup after announcing their retirement from Test cricket earlier this year. However, their return didn't quite go according to plan. Rohit was dismissed by a Josh Hazlewood snorter for 8 and Kohli managed an eight-ball duck. He was caught at backward point while trying to force an attacking shot off Mitchell Starc.

Questions were raised about whether they might be rusty after time away from the longer format. Kotak, however, dismissed those concerns outright, pointing to their active schedules and recent IPL stints.

“I think both of them have a lot of experience. Obviously, they are playing IPL and they are constantly playing,” he said. “Before coming to Australia, they had time in their preparations, and they have done it.”

When asked whether Kohli and Rohit appeared rusty during the first ODI, Kotak said the difficult playing conditions were a greater factor than individual form. The first match was heavily affected by rain, with multiple stoppages interrupting the rhythm of both innings.

“I don’t think so,” Kotak replied when asked about rustiness. “They played IPL. The preparation has been very good. Like I said, I felt the weather in the first game definitely played a role. Because I think it would have been the same if Australia had batted. When you don't know how many overs you are going to bat, it's not easy to plan.”

He highlighted the disruptive nature of the rain delays: “Every 4-5 breaks we had, every 2 overs you are going in, coming out — it's difficult.”

