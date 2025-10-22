Adelaide belongs to Virat Kohli: India’s batting maestro leaves giants Gavaskar, Ponting, Tendulkar in the dust

The India tour of Australia is not just a normal bilateral affair. While it stands as the first test of captain Shubman Gill in ODIs, it is also crucial for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for their future in the format. Virat Kohli shares a light moment with teammates during a practice session.(AFP)

The first match of the series had all its hype created around the return of the two players. But much to the disappointment of the Indian fans, both Kohli and Rohit failed to shine at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

The action of the series now shifts to Adelaide. The focus will once again be on Kohli and Rohit; however, India’s no.18 will be drawing the bigger attention for his records at the venue.

Virat Kohli’s love affair with Adelaide

Virat Kohli's record by formats at the Adelaide Oval(HT)

Adelaide Oval is not just another venue for Virat Kohli. It is his most productive venue on earth. Across formats, he has five international hundreds, 4 fifties, and 975 runs at an average of around 65 at this venue.

What makes this different from the usual favorite ground discussion is the consistency and repeatability he has shown across formats.

How greats stack up

Virat Kohli vs other greats at their favourite venue away from home(HT)

When it comes to owning a venue away from home, Sachin Tendulkar sits at the top of the list with his performance at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Besides Tendulkar, we can see Sunil Gavaskar having a terrific record at the Port of Spain against a West Indian bowling attack that struck fear in the minds of most of the batters around the world. Viv Richards displayed dominance at the Over, while Ricky Ponting’s favourite hunting ground away from home was Headingley in Leeds.

The twist in Kohli’s case is that he has enjoyed batting at the Adelaide Oval in all the formats. Even if we consider only his Test record, an average of 52.70 with three hundreds puts him in the same bracket as the legends above.

The Virat Kohli fans would be ready for one more morning, expecting to see brilliance from the Indian master. While the Aussies will look to repeat the pattern from Perth targeting his weakness outside the off stump, his previous performances at the venue will give him confidence. Virat Kohli has the best chance of reminding the world about his class once more and then securing his place in the 2027 ODI World Cup.