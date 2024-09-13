‘Virat Kohli and Steve Smith going head-to-head…’: Glenn Maxwell predicts clash of titans in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Glenn Maxwell, the Australian all-rounder, is eagerly anticipating the thrilling contest between modern cricket legends Virat Kohli and Steve Smith in the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy. Kohli and Smith, part of the esteemed 'Fab Four' alongside Joe Root and Kane Williamson, have a history of intense on-field rivalry, but their relationship has evolved over time. Steve Smith; Virat Kohli

Maxwell, a teammate of Kohli at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL, said the performance of Smith and Kohli might play a huge role in determining the outcome of the upcoming India tour of Australia.

"I think the way that the two superstar batters, Steve Smith and Virat Kohli, probably head-to-head. Seeing how their dominance, I suppose, is asserted on the series and how much of an influence that has on who takes home the Border-Gavaskar Trophy," Maxwell told Star Sports.

"One of those two is going to make a lot of runs, if not both of them, and it's going to be pretty exciting to watch the two of the finest players of our generation go head-to-head," he added.

Both Kohli and Smith are former captains, and have indulged in fiery on field exchanges early in their careers but their relationship has evolved in recent times.

Kohli more Australian than any Indian players: Smith

Smith recently said that Kohli was an Australian amongst the Indian players in terms of attitude.

"I believe Virat Kohli is Australian in thoughts and action. The way he gets into a battle, the way he gets into the challenge and tries to get on top of the opposition. He's probably the most Australian of the Indian players, I'd say," Smith had said.

India travel to Australia for the marquee five-Test series, starting in Perth on November 22.

Since 2014-15, Australia has failed to lay their hands on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with India winning four consecutive series, including the historic triumphs Down Under in 2018-19 and 2020-21.