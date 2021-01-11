Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma blessed with a baby girl
India skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have been blessed with a baby girl on Monday. The former took to Twitter to make the news public.
The Indian captain returned from Australia after leading the Indian team in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. The visitors had lost the game by 8 wickets.
WATCH | Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce birth of baby girl
Virat wrote, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had granted a paternity leave to Indian captain Kohli, who returned from Team India’s ongoing tour of Australia after the first Test.
India have managed to hold their own against the Aussies despite missing their skipper in the last two Tests. India won the second Test match in Melbourne while they drew the third Test in Sydney. The four-match series is currently tied 1-1 with the last Test to be played in Brisbane from January 15th.
Kohli is expected to be back in action for India's series against England. India will host England for a full-fledged tour with four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs to be played. The series will begin on February 5.
Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari produced pure grit for 42.4 overs, smothering everything the formidable Australian bowlers threw at them to ensure one of Test cricket's memorable draws.
Sehwag comments on Steve Smith removing Rishabh Pant’s batting guard
IND vs AUS: There was one instance from the match that caught the eyes of the fans. A video has surfaced on the internet which showed Steve Smith trying to remove the batting guard of Rishabh Pant during his innings.
