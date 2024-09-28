Virat Kohli takes another blow, left last in Fab Four race as Kane Williamson makes most of India star's Chennai debacle

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, on Saturday, surpassed Virat Kohli's Test run tally during his aggressive knock in the second innings against Sri Lanka in Galle to leave the ex-India skipper last among the Fab Fours in the all-time list. The development happened amid Kohli's poor run of form on home turf, which included his scores of 6 and 17 in the first Test against Bangladesh last week. Virat Kohli stands last in Fab Four race in terms of Test runs

Despite India's stunning World Test Championship campaign at home, where they won five straight matches to stand favourites to make the final for the third consecutive time, pressure has been building on Kohli, who has been struggling to find his form on his home turf.

More than his form, it has been the performance of his rivals, particularly Joe Root, that sparked concerns about his form. The former England captain is currently the leading run-getter in the traditional format among active cricketers, with a tally of 12402 runs. He is 71 shy of making history in England cricket by surpassing Si Alastair Cook and 3520 runs behind leapfrogging the greatest, Sachin Tendulkar, to write a world record.

On Saturday, Kohli took another blow after Williamson, who bounced back from his 53-ball seven in the first innings of the second Test against Sri Lanka, to score an aggressive 46 in Galle to go past the Indian's run tally of 8871 runs. Williamson, who played 13 fewer Tests than Kohli despite making his debut almost a year before him, has now amassed 8881 runs. He also has more centuries than the 35-year-old, a tally which he had surpassed earlier this year.

The development left Kohli last among the Fab Fours in the all-time Test chart with Australia's Steve Smith placed second with 9685 runs.

Can Kohli bounce back?

Certainly, if the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh offers some action in Kanpur following a washed-out Day 2. With Kohli standing just 11 runs behind Williamson, who was dismissed on Day 3 of the second Test against Sri Lanka, he could surpass the New Zealand batter if he gets an opportunity to bat in Kanpur.

However, the upcoming three-match Test series between India and New Zealand, starting end of October, will lay the perfect platform for a duel between the two Fab Four members, before Kohli gets a chance to close in on Smith's tally when India travel to Australia later this year for the Border-Gavaskar series.