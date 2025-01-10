Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma along with kids Vamika, Akaay visit Premanand Maharaj: ‘Abyaas sabse mahtvapurn hai’

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, along with their two children, were captured visiting renowned spiritual guru Premanand Ji Maharaj at Vrindavan Dham in a video that has gone viral on social media. Virat and Anushka have been Premanand Ji's long-term disciples and were seen conversing with the guru. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited Vrindavan Dham along with their two children to pay their respects to spiritual guru Premanand Ji Maharaj.(X)

Virat and Anushka can be seen kneeling and paying their respects to the massively followed Premanand, asking for his blessings and sharing their devotion to the spiritual leader. This is the second time that Virat and Anushka have visited Premanand, having done so in January 2023.

Audio picked up Anushka Sharma saying to the guru, “Last time we came, I had some questions in my mind. I thought I would ask something but everyone sitting there had asked you something like that. It’s like I was speaking with you within our own heads. The next day I would open Ekantik Vartalap (Premanand’s sermons streamed online) and someone or the other would be asking the same question.”

Virat, Anushka spotted with their children in rare video

While Anushka is speaking to Premanand Maharaj, Kohli can be seen interacting with his daughter Vamika, who he is holding on to in that moment. Anushka can be seen holding Akaay, the younger of the couple’s two children. “I would like to ask you to give us prem-bhakti,” concluded Anushka.

Premanand provided a heart-touching response to Anushka’s plea: “Both of you are very brave. To achieve all this in the world, to turn towards bhakti (devotion) is very difficult. I think you will certainly receive the answer for your devotion.”

Kohli visited Vrindavan on the back of a tough personal series in Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and will now turn his attention towards the 50-over format, with the upcoming ODI series against England as well as the ICC Champions Trophy.

Virat just managed 190 runs in the five-match series against Australia, despite scoring a century in Perth. The calls are growing for Virat Kohli to back to the grind and play domestic cricket ahead of the upcoming tour of England, where India are slated to play five Tests.

Virat and Anushka were also spotted attending a kirtan in Mumbai in October 2024, before which they attended a kirtan in London together. This video presented a rare occasion of the couple being seen in public along with their two children, whom they actively try to keep away from the public eye.