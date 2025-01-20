Virat Kohli available for Delhi's next Ranji Trophy match against Railways, all but confirmed to end 13-year-long hiatus

Virat Kohli is set to make his highly-anticipated return to the Ranji Trophy after a 13-year hiatus. The star batter is expected to feature for Delhi in their next fixture, scheduled to begin on January 30. Previously, Kohli was excluded from Delhi's squad for the January 23 match against Saurashtra due to neck stiffness. However, sources within the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) confirmed on Monday that he will be available for the upcoming clash against Railways. Virat Kohli's return to Ranji Trophy is all but confirmed. He is all set to play Delhi's match against Railways, beginning January 30.

"Virat Kohli is available for the Ranji Trophy fixture against Railways on January 30. He had some neck stiffness, so he wasn't available for the match against Saurashtra. We are really happy that he has decided to represent Delhi after all these years," sources confirmed to Hindustan Times.

Kohli has played 23 Ranji Trophy matches for Delhi, scoring 1574 runs at an average of 50.77. His record includes five centuries, with his standout season coming in 2009-10 when Kohli scored 374 runs in just three matches at a remarkable average of 93.50. In his last Ranji appearance during the 2012-13 season, the 36-year-old scored 57 runs.

One of the most defining moments of Kohli's early career came in 2006 while playing for Delhi against Karnataka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium - then Feroz Shah Kotla. During the match, Kohli’s father, Prem Kohli, passed away from a heart attack. Kohli, who was unbeaten on 40 overnight, was deeply shaken by the news. Despite his grief, he returned to the field the next day and scored a crucial 90 runs for his team. Following his innings, Kohli attended his father’s funeral, a testament to his extraordinary resilience and dedication to the game.

Kohli has struggled for consistency in Test cricket, enduring a lean patch despite flashes of brilliance. While he scored a century in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener against Australia in Perth, his overall performance in the five-match series was underwhelming, managing just 190 runs in total.

A recurring technical flaw plagued Kohli throughout the series. He repeatedly chased deliveries outside the off stump, leading to all eight of his dismissals being strikingly similar. The batter appeared unable to address this glaring issue, and his frustration was evident. After his final dismissal in Sydney, where he once again edged an outside-off delivery bowled by Scott Boland, Kohli visibly expressed his disappointment, hitting his head and pad in anger.

Over the past four years, Kohli has managed just three Test centuries, falling behind his contemporaries in the 'Fab Four' – Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, and Joe Root. Kohli has been included in the squad for the three-match ODI series against England and the upcoming Champions Trophy and all eyes will be on him to see if he can rediscover his form during the prestigious eight-team ICC extravaganza.

'Domestic cricket is mandatory'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently introduced a 10-point directive for centrally contracted players, emphasizing the importance of participating in domestic cricket. According to a document accessed by the Hindustan Times, the BCCI has made it mandatory for players to feature in domestic tournaments if they wish to remain eligible for national selection and retain their central contracts.

"Participation in domestic matches is mandatory for players to remain eligible for selection in the national team and for central contracts, as per BCCI guidelines. This policy ensures that players stay connected to the domestic cricket ecosystem, fostering talent development, maintaining match fitness, and strengthening the overall domestic structure," the document states.

"Additionally, it inspires emerging players by providing them opportunities to compete alongside top cricketers, ensuring continuity in talent progression. Any exceptions to this mandate will be considered only under extraordinary circumstances and will require formal notification and approval from the Chairman of the Selection Committee, ensuring fairness and transparency in the process," the document stated further.

Since the directive has been issued, players like Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, and Shubman Gill have all confirmed their availability for the next round of the Ranji Trophy, set to begin on January 23.

The BCCI also stated that non-compliance will lead to disciplinary action. "All players are expected to adhere strictly to the above guidelines. Any exceptions or deviations must be pre-approved by the Chairman of the Selection Committee and Head Coach. Non-compliance may lead to disciplinary action as deemed appropriate by the BCCI," the document states.

"Additionally, the BCCI reserves the right to take disciplinary action against a player which may include (i) sanction against the concerned player from participating in all BCCI conducted tournaments including the Indian Premier League; and (ii) deduction from retainer amount/match fees under the BCCI Player contract," the board stated further.