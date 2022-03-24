Virat Kohli begins IPL 2022 countdown with epic post, 20-year-old Rajasthan Royals star reacts

Virat Kohli will be roaring to storm back to form in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which gets underway from March 26. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain also looks motivated to do the same as he shared an old picture of him, relishing his imperious show in the 2016 edition of the T20 tournament.

Kohli had then amassed 973 runs from 16 matches and had won the prestigious Orange Cap. He had then recorded 4 centuries, 6 half-centuries during the course of the tournament.

"Not too long to go now" - Kohli wrote while sharing the picture.

Not too long to go now⏳ pic.twitter.com/CzFOYqf53M — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 23, 2022

The post drew plenty of traction from Kohli's fans and one among them will be seen playing against the "GOAT" in the T20 league.

20-year-old Rajasthan Royals batter Riyan Parag also reacted to the post and wrote: “Still remember watching this from the stands…”

Still remember watching this from the stands....👏🏻 https://t.co/XV8MzFpqW0 — Riyan Paragg (@ParagRiyan) March 23, 2022

IPL 2022 will begin with the Chennai Super Kings taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

The 2016 finalist RCB will lock horns with Punjab Kings in their first match of the tournament on Sunday.