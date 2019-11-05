Virat Kohli Birthday: ‘Never knew he was going to become an absolute legend,’ Sehwag, Laxman and Kaif wish Indian skipper on his 31st birthday

cricket

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 11:05 IST

With Virat Kohli celebrating his 31st birthday today, the cricketing fraternity showered him with earnest wishes. The Indian skipper is currently on a break from cricket and is holidaying in Bhutan with wife Anushka Sharma. Virat got wishes from legendary Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman while the likes of Mohammad Kaif and current India Test opener Mayank Agarwal also extended their congratulatory messages to him.

Posting a picture with Kohli, Sehwag wrote, “May the ball always appear as big as this and may your batting always be like a F5 button, refresh everyone who is blessed to see it. Badalon ki tarah chaaye raho, hamesha khush raho @imVkohli #HappyBirthdayViratKohli.”

“Many more happy returns of the day dear @imVkohli. Wishing you a great year full of happiness and sunshine! May you continue to set new benchmarks and experience ever more love and joy #HappyBirthdayViratKohli,” tweeted Laxman.

Kaif who redefined agility in the cricket field termed Kohli a ‘legend’.

“In 2012, when I played for RCB , watched Barcelona play on his laptop together. I thought he had something special about him but never knew he was going to become an absolute legend @imVkohli #HappyBirthdayViratKohli,” tweeted Kaif.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared Kohli’s maiden ODI hundred on their Twitter handle.

“As #TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli turns 31, we take a look back at his maiden ODI hundred and where it all started for the Run Machine. #HappyBirthdayVirat.”

“Getting a glimpse into his mindset has been refreshing & incredibly insightful. Happy Birthday to one of the fiercest competitors on the field, @imVkohli. Wishing you a year filled with happiness, health, and more success!,” tweeted Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal.

Getting a glimpse into his mindset has been refreshing & incredibly insightful. Happy Birthday to one of the fiercest competitors on the field, @imVkohli.



Kohli had received Arjuna Award in 2013, Padma Shri in 2017 and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna last year.

Kohli is celebrating his 31st birthday on November 5 and he looked back on his younger self when he wrote a note on Twitter. Virat shared a post on Twitter where he tried to explain his journey and some life lessons to a younger Kohli.

‘My journey and life’s lessons explained to a 15-year old me. Well, I tried my best writing this down. Do give it a read,’ Virat said while captioning the tweet.

A SEMrush, an online visibility management platform, case study shows that the first three positions for the most searched players globally have been secured by the same Indian players for two consecutive years -- 2018 and 2019. Kohli, former India skipper MS Dhoni and India opener Rohit Sharma respectively have consistently been the world’s favourite cricketers for these two years.

