Virat Kohli Birthday Special: Ryan Giggs, Sadio Mane send wishes for India captain - Watch

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 11:54 IST

Wishes poured in for India skipper Virat Kohli as he turned 31 on Tuesday. Kohli, who is not part of India’s ongoing T20I series against Bangladesh, is currently on a vacation with wife Anushka Sharma in Bhutan. Due to workload management Kohli has been rested from the three-match T20I series but he will return to take charge of the team in two-match Test series against ‘Bangla Tigers’.

On his 31st birthday, not only Kohli was wished by one and all in the country but former and current greats of English Premier League also sent their best wishes to the Indian skipper. The likes of Ryan Giggs (Manchester United), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wished Kohli on his birthday.

The official handle of Premier League India uploaded a video on social media and their post read: “Premier League stars come together to wish @BCCI Captain @imVkohli a very Happy Birthday as he turns a year older!”

🎥 Premier League stars come together to wish @BCCI Captain @imVkohli a very Happy Birthday as he turns a year older! 🎂 🏏⚽️ pic.twitter.com/T59WxOVMM9 — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) November 5, 2019

On his 31st birthday, Kohli looked back on his younger self and wrote a note on Twitter. Virat shared a post on Twitter where he tried to explain his journey and some life lessons to a younger Kohli.

‘My journey and life’s lessons explained to a 15-year old me. Well, I tried my best writing this down. Do give it a read,’ Virat said while captioning the tweet.

My journey and life's lessons explained to a 15-year old me. Well, I tried my best writing this down. Do give it a read. 😊 #NoteToSelf pic.twitter.com/qwoEiknBvA — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 5, 2019

“Hi Chiku, First of all, a very birthday! I am sure you have a lot of questions for me about your future. I am sorry but I am not going to answer too many of them. Because not knowing what is in store makes every surprise sweet, every challenge thrilling and every disappointment an opportunity to learn. You don’t realise it today but it’s more about the journey than the destination. And the journey is SUPER!,” the note read.

“What I will tell you is that life has big things in store for you Virat. But you need to be ready for each and every opportunity that comes your way. Grab it when it comes. And never take what you have for granted. You will fail. Everyone does. Just promise yourself that you’ll never forget to rise. And if at first you don’t, try again,” it added.

“You will be loved by many and will be disliked too. By some who don’t even know you. Don’t care about them Keep believing yourself!”

“I know you’re those shoes dad did not gift you today. They mean nothing when compared to the hug he gave you this morning or the joke he cracked about your height. Cherish this. I know he can seem strict at times. But that’s because he wants the best for you. You feel that our parents don’t understand us sometimes, but remember this- only our family loves us conditionally. Love them back, respect them and spent all the time that you can, with them. Tell Dad you love him. A lot. Tell him today. Tell him tomorrow. Tell him more often,” it added.

“Finally, just follow your heart, chase your dreams, be kind and show the world how dreaming big makes all the difference. Be you. And....... savour those parathas buddy! They’ll become quite a luxury in years to come.........,” the note concluded.