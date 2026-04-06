Virat Kohli blown away by Sarfaraz Khan’s Chinnaswamy blitz, his surprise call and stamp of approval steal spotlight

On another otherwise disappointing outing for the Chennai Super Kings, Sarfaraz Khan once again emerged as a rare positive. After a blitzy 12-ball 32 against Punjab Kings last week in Chennai, the India batter unleashed a carnage, smashing eight boundaries and two sixes in a 25-ball half-century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday in IPL 2026. His knock at the Chinnaswamy Stadium even caught the attention of Virat Kohli. Sarfaraz Khan scored half-century against RCB

Another poor show from Chennai’s top order saw the visitors slip to 30 for 3 inside the first three overs. However, Sarfaraz single-handedly revived the innings, powering CSK to 77 at the end of the powerplay and offering some much-needed respite.

ALSO READ: Stephen Fleming’s Dewald Brevis injury update reveals CSK desperation after RCB hammering

Sarfaraz was dismissed on the first ball after the powerplay, stumped by Jitesh Sharma off Krunal Pandya. As he walked back, Kohli was seen calling out to him amid the roar of the Chinnaswamy crowd. When Sarfaraz turned, the RCB star applauded and gave him a thumbs-up, acknowledging the impressive knock.