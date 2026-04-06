Virat Kohli blown away by Sarfaraz Khan’s Chinnaswamy blitz, his surprise call and stamp of approval steal spotlight
Sarfaraz Khan led a brief fightback for CSK with his half-century against RCB
On another otherwise disappointing outing for the Chennai Super Kings, Sarfaraz Khan once again emerged as a rare positive. After a blitzy 12-ball 32 against Punjab Kings last week in Chennai, the India batter unleashed a carnage, smashing eight boundaries and two sixes in a 25-ball half-century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday in IPL 2026. His knock at the Chinnaswamy Stadium even caught the attention of Virat Kohli.
Another poor show from Chennai’s top order saw the visitors slip to 30 for 3 inside the first three overs. However, Sarfaraz single-handedly revived the innings, powering CSK to 77 at the end of the powerplay and offering some much-needed respite.
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Sarfaraz was dismissed on the first ball after the powerplay, stumped by Jitesh Sharma off Krunal Pandya. As he walked back, Kohli was seen calling out to him amid the roar of the Chinnaswamy crowd. When Sarfaraz turned, the RCB star applauded and gave him a thumbs-up, acknowledging the impressive knock.
Chennai lose third in a row
A dominant batting display from RCB saw the hosts post a massive 251-run target. Devdutt Padikkal scored a half-century, while Tim David smashed an unbeaten 70 off just 25 balls in a stunning exhibition of power-hitting in the death overs. Captain Rajat Patidar provided strong support with 48 not out off 19.
In reply, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson and Ayush Mhatre fell early as CSK’s chase derailed with just 30 on the board. Sarfaraz led a brief fightback with his half-century, while Prashant Veer (43) and Jamie Overton (37) stitched together a 57-run stand. However, the steep target proved far beyond reach.
Chennai slumped to their third consecutive defeat of the season, remaining at the bottom of the points table. They had earlier lost to Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati and to Punjab Kings at home.
CSK will next return to Chennai to face Delhi Capitals after a four-day break