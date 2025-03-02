'Virat Kohli can play till he is 50': Viv Richards lists 3 reasons why India legend can hit half-century before retiring

West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards, a Governing Council Member of the International Masters League, believes comparing batters from different eras is unnecessary. Richards emphasised that drawing parallels between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar is unfair, as both have distinct playing styles and instead urged fans to appreciate the present rather than debate who is better. Viv Richards hails Virat Kohli's fitness (Indian Cricket Team/Instagram)

For years, fans on social media have endlessly debated who is the better batter - Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar recently weighed in, noting that such comparisons are more common in the subcontinent and rarely seen in SENA countries. During the 2023 ODI World Cup, Kohli surpassed Tendulkar's record for the most centuries in the 50-over format. However, in Test cricket, the Master Blaster remains far ahead. Many former greats have insisted that comparing players from different generations is futile, as playing conditions have evolved significantly over time.

"I don't believe in comparisons. Instead, we should appreciate each era for the incredible players it has produced. Those who witnessed these greats in their time were fortunate to see exceptional talent, and I prefer to celebrate that rather than draw comparisons. Each player contributed to their country during their era, which deserves appreciation. It’s not just up to us to judge; fans who witnessed their brilliance will always pay tribute to their legacy.," said Viv Richards, while replying to a Hindustan Times query during a select media interaction.

'Kohli can play till he's 50'

Virat Kohli recently recorded his 51st ODI century against Pakistan in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy. The Legendary Richards praised the Indian star, highlighting his exceptional fitness and expressing confidence that Kohli has several more years of cricket ahead of him.

"I think he answers all of us, really. Before the ODI World Cup, he wasn’t performing at his best, but he made a remarkable comeback, showcasing his true character. This resilience is what sets him apart. Not every player can rise after a slump, and that’s why I consider him among the greats and legends of the game," said Richards.

"But just the fighting spirit, the energy, the passion to do well, that's why I put him up there, with the very best. Because he's able to go through bad times, and then through that bad time, he becomes good. His energy, I think, is very important. All these are things that I cherish. When you have a team and you can defend your team, I think we have all that particular quality. But just the energy. Seeing him on the boundary, he's captain and yet still he's far away. There's an appeal for like before and he's shouting. He's appealing as well. And I guess he could not even see, but he goes to show you that his involvement in the game all the time, there's a passion for that. And there's not a moment that goes on that field, that Virat Kohli doesn't miss," said Richards.

When asked how long he expects Virat Kohli to continue playing, the West Indies legend said, "Given his fitness and passion for the game, you never know – he might play until he's 50. He recently scored a century against Pakistan in Dubai just a week ago, which shows he’s still in top form," his belief stemming from Kohli's 'fighting spirit, energy and passion'.

Does India have an advantage in the Champions Trophy?

Recently, former England cricketers Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton suggested that India holds an advantage in the Champions Trophy due to their familiarity with Dubai’s conditions and the lack of travel to other parts of Pakistan or the UAE. Richards agreed with their assessment, acknowledging the validity of their argument.

"People may have a point when it says that India's playing their matches, and I guess that's due to politics. I don't want to get into the politics side of things. But I believe the people who are responsible in terms of the governing and the ruling of the game in itself, which is the ICC, they're the ones who I think have the problem," he said.

"So I would like them to come up with an answer to ask the question, why? If they are the governing body of cricket, why is that happening at present? Because I honestly believe one of the things that can bring all of us together, people together, fans and everyone, even enemies together, is sport. And if sport, to me, helps to bridge a lot of gaps, and if that can be accomplished, to me, I believe maybe we'll have a better environment between the countries who don't want to go here, and the countries that don't want to go here. And I believe that should be left up to the ICC to make that decision, because they are the governing body."