Virat Kohli caught off-guard by fan, told 'BGT me aag lagaani hai'; internet goes wild over his strikingly greyer beard

India's home season began with a strong 2-0 clean-sweep win over Bangladesh earlier this month. There are 8 Tests remaining in India's ongoing World Test Championship cycle, which include a three-match series against New Zealand and a highly-anticipated tour Down Under. Virat Kohli was caught off-guard after a fan reminded him of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The blockbuster Border-Gavaskar Trophy features five Tests this time, as opposed to the traditional four-match series over the past many years. India will be aiming to clinch a hat-trick of Test series wins on Australian soil, and justifiably, the excitement among fans for the series remains high.

India’s star batter Virat Kohli, who returned to India ahead of the series against New Zealand, had one such interaction with a fan at the airport which showcased the craze for the upcoming Test series.

In a video circulating on social media, Kohli was seen making his way to his car when a fan shouted a request for him: "BGT me aag lagaani hai! (Set the BGT on fire). Kohli, clearly caught off guard, turned around with a surprised expression, asking, “Kisme? (In what?)” before the fan clarified it was the upcoming BGT series. Kohli then gave a casual nod, saying, “Acha (ok.)” before continuing on his way.

However, many fans also noticed Kohli's strikingly grey beard.

India will kick off the series against Australia on November 22, with the first Test scheduled in Perth. Before the tour, however, India face a home Test challenge against New Zealand, which begins next week in Bengaluru.

Despite a brief rough patch earlier this year in other formats, Kohli’s aggressive mindset was evident during the Bangladesh series. While he struggled in the Chennai Test, scoring just 17 runs, he bounced back in the Kanpur match, where his 47 off 35 balls, followed by an unbeaten 29, played a crucial role in India’s victory by 7 wickets.

Kohli’s reputation in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is legendary, having amassed an impressive 2042 runs across 25 matches at an average of 47.49. His performance in Australia is even more spectacular, with 1352 runs in just 13 matches, including 6 centuries and 4 fifties.

In the 2020-21 series, Kohli had to return to India after the first Test for the birth of his daughter, missing out on the remainder of India’s historic 2-1 series triumph. Now, with the next BGT approaching, Indian fans will be hoping that their talismanic batter can lead from the front and help retain the prestigious trophy.