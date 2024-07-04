 Virat Kohli celebrates T20 WC success with family after reaching Delhi | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jul 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Virat Kohli celebrates T20 WC success with family after reaching Delhi

ANI |
Jul 04, 2024 12:42 PM IST

India talisman batter Virat Kohli celebrated the T20 World Cup victory with his family just after reaching Delhi on Thursday morning.

New Delhi [India], : India talisman batter Virat Kohli celebrated the T20 World Cup victory with his family just after reaching Delhi on Thursday morning.

Virat Kohli celebrates T20 WC success with family after reaching Delhi
Virat Kohli celebrates T20 WC success with family after reaching Delhi

The Men in Blue got hold of the prestigious T20 WC trophy for the second time, defeating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados on Saturday. Kohli announced that he is bidding adeiu to the shortest cricket format.

After managing just 75 runs in the first seven innings of the competition, Kohli stepped up when it mattered the most, scoring 76 in 59 balls, with six fours and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 128.81. Kohli ended the edition with 151 runs in eight innings at an average of 18.87 and a strike rate of 112.68, with one fifty.

Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra took to her official Instagram account to share pictures where the stalwart India batter was seen celebrating the victory with his niece.

Actor and Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma also liked the photos thate were shared on Instagram.

"Celebrating the win SUPERPROUD," Bhawna Kohli Dhingra wrote on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8_HOPwSV1g/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=3520f5a6-a03b-4b7e-b8f2-bdf601797bf6&img_index=5

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian team touched down in Delhi this morning to a warm welcome from the fans awaiting the sight of their favourite heroes and the sight of the silverware.

The squad members, support staff, their families and media were stuck in Barbados, which was hit by Hurricane Beryl, at that stage a category four hurricane that passed through Barbados, with Grantley Adams International Airport in Bridgetown shut for three days.

The flight was organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah and departed on July 2 before arriving in Delhi at around 6:00 AM on Thursday morning. Board officials and members of the media contingent from the tournament were also on the flight.

India ended a 13-year ICC trophy drought with victory in the final, defeating South Africa by seven runs on Saturday. Virat Kohli's 76 helped India reach 176/7 while Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah helped India restrict Proteas to 169/8 despite Heinrich Klaasen's 52 in just 27 balls. Bumrah, who got 15 scalps throughout the tournament at a stunning economy rate of 4.17, got the 'Player of the Tournament' honours.

Much like other teams do after winning titles, the Rohit-led side will have an open-top bus ride in Mumbai at Marine Drive and the iconic Wankhede Stadium from 5:00 pm onwards to celebrate.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Stay informed with the latest Cricket News on cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings, and dive into player stats and rankings on the Crickit by HT website and app.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / Virat Kohli celebrates T20 WC success with family after reaching Delhi

T20 World Cup 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On