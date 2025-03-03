Virat Kohli channelises inner Cristiano Ronaldo, hits ‘Siuu’ during IND vs NZ Champions Trophy clash

Virat Kohli channelled his inner Cristiano Ronaldo during the Champions Trophy match between India and New Zealand at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Kohli, who was playing his landmark 300th ODI match, looked in a jolly mood during the fielding but was also sharp with his efforts. The batting maestro failed with the bat and scored 11, but India managed to register a comfortable 44-run win over New Zealand to remain unbeaten in the Group A and now they will face ODI World Champions Australia in the semis. Cristiano Ronaldo copies Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration.

During the eighth over of the match, Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell were trying to rebuild the New Zealand innings, and the camera focused on Kohli, who hit Ronaldo's iconic celebration, 'SIUUU', on the field. Harbhajan Singh, who was doing the commentary at that time, also acknowledged Kohli's actions on the field.

Earlier, with the bat, Kohli looked in great touch, scoring two boundaries against Matt Henry. However, a cracking shot fell into Glenn Philips's zone at a backward point. Phillips took yet another stunning diving catch, adding one more to his stunning catalogue of catches.

During the field, Kohli also shared a light moment with Shreyas Iyer in the fielding during the chase. Iyer, who scored a gritty half-century with the bat, had a forgettable moment at the field. He was standing inside the 30-yard circle when he failed to collect the ball and spun around in confusion while trying to locate the ball. He struggled to collect it while in the following over, Kohli had a word with him, and he started mimicking his spin and midfield to tease him near the boundary line.

India will face Australia in semi-final

Meanwhile, Kohli will be raring to go against Australia in the semifinal, as he and India will be seeking revenge for the 2023 ODI World Cup final defeat. The 36-year-old scored a half-century in the summit clash of the 2023 marquee event, but India suffered a heartbreaking defeat and missed the chance to lift theODI WC trophy for the third time. On the other hand, New Zealand will take on Group B leaders South Africa in the second semi-final in Lahore on Wednesday.