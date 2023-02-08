Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Steve Smith eye staggering batting records in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Eager to make amends in the longest format of the game, Indian run-machine Virat Kohli will hope to rediscover his old form against Australia in the high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The former Indian skipper is eyeing a record-fest series against Australia in the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship. After capping off a forgetful series in Bangladesh, a refreshed Kohli will be raring to go against the Steve Smith-starrer side in the 1st Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Nagpur on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Indian run-machine Kohli is all set to complete 25,000 runs in international cricket. The former Indian skipper is only 64 runs short of achieving the massive feat in the international arena. The batting maestro can become the second Indian to achieve this feat in world cricket. Kohli can also become the fifth Indian batter to score 4,000 Test runs at home. Run machine Kohli has accumulated 3,847 runs in 46 matches at home.

ALSO READ: 'Issue is match practice': Sanjay Manjrekar's bold take on Rohit Sharma's Test form before Border-Gavaskar Trophy vs AUS

Kohli is the sixth-highest run-getter for India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Kohli, who has smashed 1,682 runs against Australia, is behind the likes of Sachin Tendulkar (3,262 runs), VVS Laxman (2,434 runs), Rahul Dravid (2,143 runs), Virender Sehwag (1,738 runs), and Cheteshwar Pujara (1,893 runs) in the elite Indian list. Kohli's teammate Pujara is closing on reaching a special landmark in the Australia series. The premier batter can become the fourth Indian batter to complete 2,000 runs against the Baggy Greens in red-ball cricket.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of the consistent run-getters against Australia at home, Pujara has scored 900 runs in 16 innings. Pujara is third on the list of Indian batters with the most runs against Australia at home. Kohli's nemesis Smith can smash multiple records in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The former Australian skipper is one six away from hitting 50 maximums in Test cricket. The 33-year-old can also become the fastest batter to complete 9,000 runs in Test cricket. With an incredible average of 60.89, Smith has scored 8,647 runs in 92 Test matches for Australia.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON