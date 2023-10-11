News / Cricket / 'Kohli could be equal with Tendulkar': Ricky Ponting dishes out bold 'World Cup' prediction for ex-India skipper

Virat Kohli can smash Sachin Tendulkar's world record in the ongoing edition of the ICC World Cup.

Run machine Virat Kohli kickstarted his ICC World Cup 2023 campaign with a record-fest outing against Australia at the Chepauk on Sunday. The talismanic batter of the Men In Blue shattered Sachin Tendulkar's twin records with his match-altering knock against Pat Cummins and Co. in match No.5 of the One Day International (ODI) World Cup in Chennai. Kohli missed out on smashing his 48th ODI ton as the ex-India skipper was dismissed for 85 in the low-scoring encounter.

Ponting feels Kohli could be equal with Sachin at the ODI World Cup(Reuters-AP-Getty Images)
With 47 ODI tons to his name, Kohli is only two centuries from equalling Tendulkar's staggering feat in the 50-over format. Throwing weight behind Kohli, legendary Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting has made a noteworthy prediction about Tendulkar's world record. According to the former Australian skipper, Kohli will break Tendulkar's long-standing century record in the ongoing edition of the ICC World Cup.

'It's probably Kohli last World Cup as well'

“I think he will. I think he'll definitely get two hundreds, whether he gets the three is another thing. But the venues, the wickets and the grounds in India are just so conducive to scoring, making big runs. Who knows with him, it's probably his last World Cup as well. If he gets that mindset, and we saw that he's in pretty good touch, and we know with him he's always hungry. He's a winner, he wants success for himself and for his team," Ponting said on The ICC Review podcast.

'If not breaking Sachin’s record…'

Batting icon Kohli has smashed 47 tons in 282 ODIs. The 34-year-old is also the fastest to complete 13,000 runs in the 50-over format. Kohli is the fifth player to achieve the landmark in men's ODIs. Kohli's idol and batting legend Tendulkar has the distinction of registering 49 centuries in 463 ODIs. The Master Blaster also has the most runs (18,426) in ODI cricket. “There is every chance at the end of this World Cup he could be equal with, if not breaking Sachin’s record, which is remarkable within itself,” Ponting added. Two-time champions India will feature in at least 8 more ODIs at the World Cup. Kohli will return to his hometown for India's second match of the ODI World Cup against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

